SteelSeries Announces The Launch Of Prime Bounty Program

SteelSeries has announced a new program they're rolling out this month which they are not so casually calling the Prime Bounty Program. The concept of the program is to give back to esports competitors who have essentially been repping their gear for years, helping them become a bigger brand in the gaming market. Here's how things will go: Any professional player that wins an offline tournament in a nominated game and tier, while using a SteelSeries mouse, the company will provide the player with a bounty of $20k.

That's it, they will immediately earn $20k meeting that criteria. So what kind of mice can you use? The types that will be counted include the Prime Pro Series (Wired, Wireless, Prime+, Prime Mini), the Aerox Series (including the Aerox 5 Wireless), the Rival Series (3 and 5), and Sensei Ten. The bounty can be won multiple times by the same player and is also eligible in full for all team members. On top of that, one lucky member of each player's community will win a SteelSeries prize pack in the process. We have more info below on the bounty program below as we wish teams luck in winning their money.

To kick things off, the program will focus on tournaments for Counter-Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO), Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and PUBG Battlegrounds. Eligible tournaments include events in which the grand final is played offline (LAN) and on PC. SteelSeries will also be announcing an exclusive amateur Prime Bounty program in the near future that will enable talented and future superstars to collect a cash prize. Details for eligible tournaments and entry requirements can be found here. As the world's original esports brand, SteelSeries continues to invest heavily into the esports and gaming ecosystems it helped to create. SteelSeries' professional team relationships are more than sponsorships, they are true partnerships.