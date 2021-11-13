SteelSeries Reveals Inaugural Apex Legends Prime Cup

SteelSeries announced they're starting up a new esports series as they will host the inaugural Apex Legends Prime Cup. Starting this weekend, 20 teams from throughout the Americas will compete for a $10k prize pool. That set of 20 includes 15 invited pro teams and 5 qualifier teams, giving a slight advantage to those who were already established, but a bit of intrigue to see if others who jumped in can upset them. The roster of the 15 invited teams include SpaceStation Gaming, 100 Thieves, BenchWarmers, Complexity, Cloud9, Esports Arena, G2 Esports, Ghost Gaming, Noble, NRG, Sentinels, SignUsPlease, Team Liquid, TSM, and XSET. The five that qualified are Furia, Renegades, Senior Service, Trippin on Cables, and Vatos Locos. The tournament will be livestreamed on Twitch starting today at 3pm PT and Sunday, November 14th at 3pm PT.

Pros have won more prize money with SteelSeries than with any other brand and the company continues to invest deeper in the esports and gaming ecosystems it helped to create. The SteelSeries Apex Legends Prime Cup marks the fourth exclusive SteelSeries event in a series of tournaments for the year so far. Previous SteelSeries tournaments have featured the world's most popular esports titles, including CS: GO, Rainbow Six, and Overwatch, and seen the likes of FaZe Clan London Spitfire, Red Bull OG, and SpaceStation Gaming compete for over $30,000 in prize money.

Earlier this year, SteelSeries was named the official peripheral partner of The International Dota 2 Championships, the biggest esports tournament in the world. Additionally, the brand announced new partnerships with T1 Entertainment & Sports, and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team, the esports team of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team, along with sponsorships for Red Bull Flick, Red Bull Solo Q, and Red Bull Campus Clutch.

In addition to helping to expand the esports tournament landscape in 2021, SteelSeries introduced the Prime franchise, a pro line of products dedicated to esports and designed with a single goal in mind: victory. The Prime series features a lineup of lightweight, streamlined mice and a new Arctis Prime headset that features only the best-in-class technology and innovation. Developed with input from 100+ pros, the Prime series is all performance and no extras.