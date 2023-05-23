SteelSeries Reveals Limited-Edition Diablo IV Collection SteelSeries has revealed a brand-new limited-edition collection of gaming peripherals for the upcoming release of Diablo IV.

SteelSeries and KontrolFreek have partnered up with Blizzard Entertainment to reveal a brand-new limited-edition collection for Diablo IV. This is basically the end-all-be-all set of gaming peripherals you'll ever want if the Diablo series is your jam. The collection includes a wireless gaming mouse, wireless headset, heavy mousepad, a special keykap, and thumbsticks. All of which have been given a demonic look and feel to them as if they were pulled from the depths of Hell. We have the full set of details to everything in this collection down below, as everything is available today (except the thumbstick, which go on sale June 6th).

Arctis Nova 7 Wireless | Diablo IV Edition

Become the Hero of Sanctuary with the Diablo IV Edition Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset. Engineered with the Nova Acoustic System, featuring HiFi audio, supercharged by the Sonar Audio Software Suite, and delivering 360° Spatial Audio, the Nova FPO 7 lets gamers hear the finite details that others don't. Gamers can amplify the sounds of the expansive overworld and listen to two audio streams at once with simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth, easily swapping between PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Switch with USB-C. Stay in the action with a 38-hour battery and a fast charge function for six hours of use after just a 15-minute charge. Players will experience noise-free communications as AI algorithms guide the ClearCast Gen 2 mic to clean up both incoming and outgoing audio in team chat. The ComfortMax System delivers 4 points of adjustability and breathable AirWeave Memory Foam cushions for marathon sessions on any platform. The Arctis Nova 7 Diablo IV Edition includes an in-game item, specifically designed for the Diablo IV x SteelSeries collaboration.

Aerox 5 Wireless | Diablo IV Edition

The Diablo IV Edition Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse is designed to help the most steadfast of heroes hold steady in the face of darkness and drive back the minions of Hell. Players can instantly access their library of skills with 9 programmable buttons and the TrueMove Air Sensor delivers unrivaled precision and accuracy. As the lightest multi-genre wireless mouse on the planet, it weighs in at 74g while providing up to 180 hours of battery life for marathon sessions. Using Quantum 2.0 Wireless and Bluetooth, gamers can play with untethered ultralight freedom on multiple devices while safeguarding against spills with AquaBarrier technology. The Aerox 5 Wireless Diablo IV Edition includes an in-game item, specifically designed for the Diablo IV x SteelSeries collaboration.

QcK Heavy XXL | Diablo IV Edition

The Diablo IV Edition QcK XXL Heavy Mousepad serves as a gateway to the world of Sanctuary. The pinnacle of surface performance, innovation, and style, the QcK heavy mousepad has been engineered with exclusive micro-woven cloth for maximum control and optimized for low and high CPI tracking movements. and a 900 mm x 400 mm x 4 mm playing surface provides players with maximum control. An extra thick, non-slip rubber base eliminates unwanted movement. SteelSeries gaming mousepads are engineered for all levels of play and are highly recommended by esports pros.

Artisan Keycap | Diablo IV Edition

Customization is key, especially with a keyboard. The stunning Diablo IV Edition SteelSeries Artisan keycap is inspired by the Diablo IV hell gate. Crafted with a Zinc Metal Alloy construction and embossed an emblem depicting Diablo's demonic visage, there are only 2,000 of these legendary items in the world and exclusive to steelseries.com. ​

KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks – Diablo IV Edition

The Diablo IV Edition KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks feature an official laser-etched design and blood-red colorway that have been designed to help immerse players in the fight for the fate of the world. A versatile low-rise profile provides players with more grip, and increases control, as they hack, slash, and cast to conquer the nightmarish dungeons and besieged towns of Sanctuary. Adding 5.5mm of height to original stock controller sticks for increased arc distance and precision, the low-rise Thumbstick reduces the amount of force required for movements, decreasing hand fatigue, improving accuracy, and enhancing overall control. (A special collector's edition set of Thumbsticks with a Heroes Cube case will be available on the launch day of Diablo IV and includes an in-game item, specifically designed for the Diablo IV x SteelSeries x KontrolFreek collaboration.)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!