Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, SteelSeries, Video Games | Tagged: Glorange Arctis GameBuds, Rival 3

SteelSeries Reveals Rival 3 Gaming Mice & Glorange Arctis GameBuds

SteelSeries had a couple of gaming gear releases over the past week, including a new run of gaming mice and a pair of earbuds

Article Summary SteelSeries launches the Rival 3 Gen 2 wired and wireless gaming mice with ultra-fast latency and new sensors.

Rival 3 Gen 2 Wireless offers up to 450 hours battery life and Quantum 2.0 Dual Wireless flexibility.

New Glorange Arctis GameBuds feature 360° Spatial Audio, ANC, ultra-low latency, and 40+ hour battery life.

GameBuds introduce on-the-fly EQ presets via the Mobile Arctis App, engineered for all-day, multi-use comfort.

SteelSeries had a couple of reveals this week for new items in their catalog, as they unveiled a new pair of earbuds as well as several new gaming mice. First up, earlier today, the team showed off the Rival 3 Gen 2 Series gaming mouse, with the primary design being a wired version, while also offering multiple colorways for the Wireless Series. Meanwhile, they also showed off the Glorange Arctis GameBuds, a new pair with the latest audio upgrades from their line, in an all-new color option for those who love the orange tint. We have more details on all of them from the company.

SteelSeries Rival 3 Gen 2 Series

The Rival 3 Gen 2 Series gaming mice are engineered for superfast performance, featuring ultra-optimized click latency of just 1.35ms. This ensures near-instant responsiveness for lightning-fast reactions, allowing gamers to outperform the competition. Additionally, a True Move Core 8,500 DPI optical sensor ensures precision and accuracy with every glide. Durability and endurance are hallmarks of the Rival 3 Gen 2 Series, with 60 million clicks guaranteed. Weighing in at 77g (95-106g for the wireless version), the battle-tested design of the Rival 3 promises long-lasting performance, ensuring reliability for years to come. The Rival 3 Gen 2 places a strong emphasis on style, featuring a 360° enhanced underglow powered by SteelSeries Prism lighting technology.

Rival 3 Gen 2 Wireless Series

In addition to all the key features of the Rival 3 Gen 2 wired mouse, the Rival 3 Wireless Gen 2 introduces substantial enhancements with the True Move Air 18k DPI optical sensor, delivering exceptional in-game execution for both flicks and drags. Coupled with a maximum acceleration of 40g and ultra-optimized click latency of just 1.9ms, players can experience best-in-class performance. Quantum 2.0 Dual Wireless technology is yet another benefit for players, providing a wide array of flexibility with a USB dongle for gaming-grade wireless connectivity along with Bluetooth 5.0. This enables connectivity to a wide array of devices, enhancing the overall versatility and convenience, and is ideal for those switching between work and play.

To prevent those inconvenient interruptions, the battery life of the Rival 3 Wireless Gen 2 has been significantly extended, offering 45 to 200 hours on 2.4GHz and up to 450 hours with Bluetooth. This allows gamers to enjoy many months of uninterrupted play without the need for frequent battery replacements. The mouse operates on a single AAA battery and is compatible with rechargeable options, achieving a reasonable weight reduction while maintaining the full Rival feel. This ensures the Rival 3 Gen 2 Wireless mouse remains efficient, durable, and lightweight for extended gaming sessions.

Glorange Arctis GameBuds

As an industry first, SteelSeries is introducing a unique feature set for gaming earbuds, including Mobile Arctis App connectivity featuring parametric EQ customizations with 200+ game-specific audio presets that can be changed on-the-fly while in-game, 360° Spatial Audio, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a Quick-Switch Wireless System, and stable ultra-low latency wireless 2.4Ghz connectivity with a new USB-C nano dongle, and 10-hour battery life with three extra charges in the case (Total 40H+). The design, development, and engineering required creating a new custom next-gen wireless chipset, co-developed with a key technology partner, that allowed the brand to push the boundaries of innovation.

The result is a better player experience and better audio for the games people play – in an all-new form factor. Through years of innovative and meticulous engineering, SteelSeries is yet again revolutionizing audio console gaming – all through a pair of earbuds. Engineered for the ultimate immersive listening experience for console gaming and designed for all-day use for gaming, music, entertainment, work, play, and more, these are the first gaming earbuds that people will use all day, every day.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!