G Fuel Releases New Mortal Kombat 1 Flavor & Box Set

G Fuel has partnered once again with WB Games to bring a new flavor out for Mortal Kombat 1, as you channel the Dancing Dragon.

G Fuel has released a new flavor this week as the company partnered with WB Games and NetherRealm Studios to celebrate the release of Mortal Kombat 1. The company released Dancing Dragon, an all-new flavor meant to channel the persona of Fire God Liu Kang. Harkening to its name, the flavor has elements of Dragon Fruit mixed into it. Not only did they make a flavor, but they also made a Collector's Box to go with the celebration, as you can get a tub of it and a special mixer with the MK1 branding on it. We have more info on it below from the announcement as it's available to buy now.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat video game franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios and introduces a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe set in a new story with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they've never been seen before. The game features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches. New beginnings demand energy and focus, so as players test their might in the highly anticipated new installment of the iconic Mortal Kombat video game franchise, they'll be able to enjoy a delicious and energizing Dragon Fruit and Mango combo with G Fuel Dancing Dragon, named after one of Fire God Liu Kang's most devastating special moves."

"Following the success of Sub-Zero Ice Shatter, Scorpion Sting and Raiden Electric Strike, we're thrilled to be adding Fire God Liu Kang to G Fuel's own Mortal Kombat roster of flavors," said G Fuel Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "When you combine an innovative new flavor with a hard-hitting franchise like Mortal Kombat it really is, to steal a phrase, a Flawless Victory."

