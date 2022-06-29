Dire Wolf Digital Announces New Title Clank! Catacombs

Dire Wolf Digital revealed a brand new tabletop title in the Clank! franchise as they have announced Clank! Catacombs. Much like previous entries into the series, you'll be deck-building and running through a dungeon looking for some treasure, trying to be the person with the most amount of loot before the end of the game. All while trying not to die and become the latest resident of the place you're looting. Only this time around the theme will have you in what is essentially an underground boneyard filled with ghosts, spirits, skeletons of various creatures, and more magical twists and turns that will keep you guessing about what you'll need to do in order to get to the biggest treasures in the place. We have more info on the game below along with a trailer showing it off, as it is currently up for pre-order at the link above, set to be shipped out sometime later this year.

Leave the board behind with Clank! Catacombs, a stand-alone deck-building adventure! The catacombs of the skeletal dragon Umbrok Vessna are mysterious and dangerous. Portals transport you all around the dungeon depths. Wayshrines offer vast riches to intrepid explorers. Prisoners are counting on you to free them. Ghosts, once disturbed, may haunt you to death. Each trip into the catacombs is unique, as you lay tiles to create the dungeon. You can play using only the all-new Dungeon Deck, or include cards from previous Clank! expansions. Find your fortune (and escape the dragon!) in Clank! Catacombs. Everything you need to play Catacombs comes inside the box, making it the perfect entry point for new players looking to test their burglarish wiles. But for seasoned Clank! fans, Catacombs is compatible with existing expansions for the original game, and brings a whole new way to enjoy your favorite deck-builder.