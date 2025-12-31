Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: AstroBeam, Stellar Cafe

Stellar Cafe Has Launched On Meta Quest Headsets

Stellar Cafe is a VR game that has been built around the concept of using your voice, as it is available on Meta Quest right now

Article Summary Stellar Cafe launches on Meta Quest, delivering a fresh voice-driven VR game experience in a cosmic café.

Communicate with quirky robot patrons using real conversations powered by advanced language AI models.

Hand tracking lets you interact naturally, grabbing, sipping, and gesturing as you play in the vibrant café.

Each robot character brings unique stories and playful challenges to solve with your voice and hands.

VR developer and publisher AstroBeam has launched its latest game, as Stellar Cafe has made its way onto Meta Quest. This is a unique VR experience as the game's interactions are driven primarily off of your voice, as you interact with all of the patrons and staff of the cafe by speaking to them. You can see more in the trailer above as the game is available right now.

Stellar Cafe

Stellar Cafe is a conversational VR experience from the mind of AstroBeam founder and Job Simulator co-creator Devin Reimer. Order drinks with your voice, wave with your hands, and solve delightfully weird problems your own way. From helping a robot quit their job at the sprocket factory to becoming the first human guest on a robot's podcast, every conversation is driven by what you say, with robots responding directly to you. Stellar Cafe's robot patrons respond in real-time, using a large language model (LLM) that enables them to understand context, remember details, and keep the conversation flowing. Stellar Cafe is the most natural-feeling game to date, with gameplay that combines seamless conversations and intuitive hand-tracking controls.

Voice-First Gameplay: Speak to the robots and they speak back. No dialogue trees, just direct understanding and interaction, all in real-time. Be creative and expressive, conversations are fully dynamic and driven by your voice!

Hand Tracking: Use your hands. If you want to grab it, do it! Reach, grab, sip, point and toss objects in your environment just like real life. From adding creamer to your coffee to flinging a bottle of hot sauce at a robot, let both your hands and your voice do the talking.

Colorful Cast of Characters: Every robot has a unique personality, goals, and quirks. Make a friend (or foe), help them untangle their personal challenges, and free up their schedule just in time for the Patch Day party.

