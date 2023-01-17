Stellaris Reveals What's Coming In The First Contact Story Pack What happens to a civilization when they find out they are not alone in the universe? Stellaris is giving you that experience from above.

Paradox Interactive has released new details regarding the next expansion for Stellaris, as players will soon experience First Contact. Akin to what many sci-fi fans know from the Star Trek series, this content will have you experiencing events and mechanics for meeting pre-FTL civilizations. You will be among the first to arrive and let them know they are not alone in the galaxy, and the possibilities are wonderous. But not everything is wine and roses, as some aren't as welcoming or have the greatest intentions. You'll get to discover new origins and utilize cloaking tech as part of the content, as it will launch alongside the free 3.7 Canis Minor update for all players. We still don't have a release date for that, but in the meantime, here's the dev notes of what First Contact will contain.

"You are not alone! The galaxy is vast and full of wonders, but it's also full of alien empires you're going to encounter, whether you're ready or not. Stellaris: First Contact offers a set of new origins and mechanics that give players the chance to tell stories about their civilizations' early encounters with visitors from the stars — ones that may not have come in peace!"

New Stellaris Origins: Broken Shackles: You didn't take to the stars; you were taken to the stars as an alien captive! Now, you and your fellow prisoners have overtaken the ship and found yourselves banding together to survive and thrive as a diverse new community. Can you rise to greatness from this humble origin… and will your former captors take notice? Payback: No one would have believed your world was being watched keenly by intelligences greater than your own – until they invaded. But you did not go quietly into the night! Your civilization has repelled a would-be conqueror from space, and with sudden access to their advanced technology, you're about to discover just what else is out there beyond the stars! Fear of the Dark: As you've explored your home system, you've always suspected you weren't alone in the galaxy… especially when one of your planets suddenly suffered an "incident" a while back. A very large faction of your own people have long advocated against tempting fate out in the dark abyss of the unknown. What path will you choose as you find yourself needing room to grow?

New Pre-FTL Interaction Options: What will your role be when the next member of the galactic community tells their origin story? New mechanics allow for a broader range of interactions with pre-FTL civilizations, depending on their level of technology and their awareness of your presence. Will your arrival be celebrated, or met with violent panic?

Cloaking Technology: Nobody saw this feature coming! Equip your ships with cloaking devices to survey in secret or catch a foe unaware; keep subtle tabs on your pre-FTL neighbors with cloaked observation posts. Just be sure your own scanners and intel are strong… you never know which of your neighbors might be lurking in the shadows!