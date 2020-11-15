Steve Aoki & Xavier Woods Will Be Esports Awards Presenters

The Esports Awards revealed this week that not only will Lexus return as a sponsor this year, but that Steve Aoki and Xavier Woods will be presenters. The event is set to take place this Saturday, November 21st, and we're finally learning more details about the ceremony as we get closer to the proceedings. With the majority of it happening online, there isn't a ton to plan for as there won't be any major happenings leading up to it, but having Lexus return as the sponsor in the middle of a pandemic is a major deal. Not to mention having two high-profile presenters who we're guessing will be dressed will from their homes. You can read more about Lexus' involvement below from the announcement this past week.

"As competitive gaming continues to grow in popularity, Lexus is proud to return to the Esports Awards and go all-in as title sponsor," said Lisa Materazzo, vice president of Lexus marketing. "This year's virtual Esports Awards will be an extraordinary opportunity to come together and create memorable moments while celebrating the industry's best." "2020 has been a challenging year for a number of businesses and events in particular. While we would have loved to produce a physical event to showcase the industry's talent and celebrate a milestone year, we now have the opportunity to create something completely unique in the digital space in which we thrive. Our team has embraced the unique challenge and working with Live CGI, created a truly ground breaking show in the Unreal Engine. It's great to have Lexus supporting the space and recognising the potential and significance of a digital event that can reach millions globally. It also speaks volumes to double down on esports after a successful 2019 activation at the Esports Awards 2019, at the Esports Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. The awards celebrate excellence and to us, Lexus represents excellence in luxury cars making them the perfect fit as a title sponsor," said Michael Ashford, Managing Director, Esports Awards.