StoneAge Idle Adventure Confirmed For Early March Launch

StoneAge Idle Adventure is coming to mobile devices next week, becoming the latest title in the StoneAge franchise for iOS and Android

Article Summary StoneAge Idle Adventure launches in early March for iOS and Android, with pre-registration now open.

Capture and train adorable dinosaurs as you build winning teams of up to 6 Trainers and 18 Pets.

Features include real-time battles, strategic raids, ranking competitions, and cooperative village play.

New idle gameplay reimagines the classic StoneAge franchise for mobile audiences worldwide.

Mobile game publisher Netmarble has confirmed the official launch date for StoneAge Idle Adventure, as the game arrives on mobile devices next week. The latest in the StoneAge franchise, teh game takes a lot fo what made some of the previous titles popular and simplifies it down to an idle title where you'll capture dinos and have them fight for you as one of a few different trainers. We have more details below as the game is still pre-registering players with it set to launch for iOS and Android devices on March 3, 2026.

StoneAge Idle Adventure

StoneAge Idle Adventure is the newest title based on the beloved StoneAge IP and enjoyed by more than 200 million players worldwide. The game reinterprets the franchise's iconic features such as pet capturing and mounting for modern mobile audiences, while delivering intuitive gameplay systems that maximize the fun of progression, competition, and cooperation. Originally launched in 1999, the StoneAge series became a global steady-seller through its unique gameplay centered on capturing and raising a variety of pets, including dinosaurs, combined with accessible controls that appealed to global players.

In StoneAge Idle Adventure, players can create massive strategic decks consisting of up to six Trainers and 18 Pets that allows 24 units to participate in battle. Fan-favorite pets from the original series, including Mogaros, Veldor, and Yangidon, return with their distinctive traits preserved while appearing in an even more charming style. The game offers a wide range of competitive and cooperative content, including the large-scale raid "Advent Battle," where numerous pets enter combat simultaneously; the ranking competition "Sky Tower"; the real-time resource-stealing mode "Aquafarm" and the cooperative "Mecha Pet Hunt" that unites players to repel invasions.

Explore the vast continent of Tectonika and befriend all kinds of creatures! Wherever you go, your cute, mighty pals have your back! Battle with 6 Trainers and 18 Pets — a total of 24 loadouts of all-out action! Crush your rivals with your own Unique Strategy and rise to become the World's Greatest Trainer! Feel the rush of every Capture! Keep Pressing, Keep Getting Stronger! Cute and Powerful Pets, plus Rewards galore, are waiting for you! No challenge is too great when you've got your clan! Work together to grow your village, and rise together as the greatest trainers in the world! Every pet, ready for action! In StoneAge: Idle Adventure, every pet matters! No more leaving your under-leveled pets behind — they're all coming along for the ride!

