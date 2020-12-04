Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Announced For March 2021

The next Story Of Season game to be released, which will be Pioneers Of Olive Town, is headed to Nintendo Switch this coming March. The game was originally revealed during the October version of Nintendo Direct, showing off what is a brand new entry into the series and now a remake of a previous game that was released under Harvest Moon. The game will be released on March 23rd and aside from the Standard Edition, it will have Physical Edition for $50 and a Special Edition for $60. The latter will come with a 2.5" by 4" pocket plushie of title mascot Buffy The Buffalo, and a 13.5" by 24" cloth poster featuring the game's artwork.

Cultivate Your Farm, Cultivate Your Town – Tame the wilderness of the peninsula and build your farm from the ground up! Gather and process materials to fulfill requests and improve Olive Town's infrastructure, upgrade tools, or commission new outfits and accessories.

A Farm of Endless Possibilities – Clear the land, repair old facilities, and place new ones wherever you see fit. Level up your farming skills and craft a variety of decorations and facilities, from fences and automatic feeders for livestock to sprinklers for crops!

There's Always Something Going on in Olive Town! – Participate in local festivals as the town comes to life with over 200 unique events! Get to know your neighbors better and you may even find love with a special someone among them.

Simple Mechanics, Deep Gameplay – Greenhorn farmers can rest easy with the return of Seedling Mode and Normal Mode. Veteran players ready to create a bustling farm of their own will find familiar features and facilities with new twists on classic gameplay elements.