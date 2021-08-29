Story Of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Receives Fifth Expansion

Marvelous Inc. revealed details about the fifth expansion for Story Of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town as you head to Twilight Isle. This particular expansion will be the final expansion released for the game as the developers have revealed they don't have any plans to add new content after this. (Or at least, none they're telling us about, who knows if they may do something special down the road.) For now, this is the last piece of the Expansion Pass, which is now available for the Nintendo Switch alongside v1.0.7, and v1.0.8, updates for the game. We have more info and the trailer for it here.

This final piece of content from the Story Of Seasons Expansion Pass adds The Twilight Isle Expansion Pack to Story Of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town in which players will be able to explore an entirely new area and interact with four characters from the Nintendo 3DS game Story Of Seasons: Trio of Towns. Twilight Isle is a scenic area that features a vibrant lake, traditional housing and a mysterious castle in the distance, but here players will be able to meet Ludus, a jack-of-all-trades that specialises in house restoration, Lisette, a cheerful girl who enjoys fairy tales and excels at being a florist, Moriya, a stern businessman, and Tigre, a young boy who respects and looks-up to Ludus.

By exploring Twilight Isle, Story Of Seasons fans will be able to reconnect with these familiar faces and perhaps even develop further relationships with two of the characters. Will you be able to find happiness in Twilight Isle? You'll have to go and explore to find out. Marvelous Europe has also confirmed that v1.0.7, and v1.0.8, updates for Story Of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town are also now available to download and install. These updates further refine the overall experience with v1.0.7 introducing a first-person-view perspective when talking to characters while v1.0.8 fixes minor bugs encountered in the game.