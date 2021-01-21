Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Reveals Post-Launch Plans

XSEED Games reveals all of the post-launch plans for DLC and bonus content for Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town. The developers have an Expansion Pass on the way that will constantly add new content into the game as the months go by. As you can see from the list below, they have plans going into August 2021, as well as DLC that will be included in the pass. The Expansion Pass set for the game is going to run you $70, which is the game and pass as one. Or you can buy the two separately, in which case, the pass will be $20.

Part 1 – April 2021 'Animal Attire' costumes for the protagonists and marriage candidates

'Olive Town Mystery Files' sub-scenario – Join Mikey and Cindy to discover the cause of strange incidents occurring across Olive Town in the very first mystery scenario in the Story Of Seasons series! Part 2 – May 2021 'Windswept Falls Expansion Pack' – Explore a refreshing, brand-new area home to four characters from a past entry on the Nintendo 3DS™ system (includes two marriage candidates) Part 3 – June 2021 'School Uniforms' costume set for the protagonists and marriage candidates

'Terracotta Oasis Expansion Pack' – Discover an exotic oasis home to four characters from Story Of Seasons for Nintendo 3DS (includes two marriage candidates) Part 4 – July 2021 'Yukata Set' costumes for the protagonists and marriage candidates

'The Legendary Sprite Dance' sub-scenario – The Earth Sprite Village is livelier than ever, and the sprites are determined to revive their legendary dance and hold a feast…with or without Boss Sprite's permission! Part 5 – August 2021 'Twilight Isle Expansion Pack' – Sail to an island bathed in twilight and meet the four characters from STORY OF SEASONS: Trio of Towns that have made it their new home (includes two marriage candidates) 'Expansion Pass' Purchase Bonus DLC – The following costume sets will be available to owners of the 'Expansion Pass' at the game's launch on March 23. 'Pete and Claire's Overalls' costumes from Story Of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

'Yuto and Naomi's Hoodies' costumes from Story Of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

'Henry and Holly's Western Attire' costumes from Story Of Seasons: Trio of Towns