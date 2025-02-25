Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3, Frosty Pop, Strange Scaffold

Strange Scaffold Reveals Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 has been announced, as a match-three game hasn't been this exciting and creepy in a long time

Article Summary Unveiling Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3, a quirky match-three survival horror parody.

Dive into a non-existent series sequel with bizarre, hilarious gameplay twists.

Expect genre-bending fun with matchtroidvania mechanics and polka tunes.

Immerse in a wild narrative of sequels, gaming lore, and chaotic adventures.

Indie game developer Strange Scaffold and publisher Frosty Pop have revealed their latest game, Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3. This game mashes up a few genres into one, as you're basically getting a comedic match-three game centered around matching up dinosaur DNA in a haunted mansion. All wrapped around a bizarre story to a sequel to a game that never existed in the first place. We have more info below as the game will arrive sometime this year.

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 is "committing to the bit" so hard that it hurts. It's a sequel to a game series that doesn't exist, complete with lore and a fictional development team. It's a game where match-three is used not just for combat, but for lockpicking doors, debating robots, and swallowing a bunch of diamonds in front of a notorious gem thief so that he can't steal them first. It is, all genre elements considered, a match-three survival horror comedy RPG metroidvania, and it's rad as hell. 20 years ago, Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion emerged as a smash-hit genre fusion, casting fan-favorite protagonist Jack Briar in a fast-paced puzzle adventure. Eight years ago, Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 was announced on the biggest stage in gaming. This is what happened next.

What is this?

A match-three metroidvania–or matchtroidvania –exploring the development of a sequel to a game series that doesn't exist.

–exploring the development of a sequel to a game series that doesn't exist. Another wild genre fusion from the developers behind Clickolding, I Am Your Beast, and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.

A story about sequels, game development, and the horrible, beautiful things that happen when the foundation of your reality falls apart.

Part match-three metroivania, part choice-based narrative, part survival horror parody, part joyful wheel-spinning nightmare.

A game that could only work with a polka soundtrack, provided by award-winning composer David Mason (Dredge, Life Eater).

Committing to the bit.

