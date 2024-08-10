Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, Stray, Video Games | Tagged: BlueTwelve Studio, nintendo switch

Stray Reveals Nintendo Switch Release Date For November

After waiting for months to hear when it would come to the Nintendo Switch, we finally have a release date for Stray on the console

Article Summary Stray's Nintendo Switch release date set for November 19, 2024.

The Switch version retains all content from the PC and other consoles.

Play as a stray cat solving mysteries in a cybercity setting.

New trailer reveals gameplay and visuals for the Switch.

After waiting for the longest time for Annapurna Interactive and developer BlueTwelve Studio to give an answer, we now know when Stray will finally come to the Nintendo Switch. The game had been mentioned for months that it would get a Switch release, which got a lot of fans happy, but we've just been patiently waiting for the reveal. Now we know the game will arrive on the portable console on November 19, 2024. Based on the information released, this is the full game as it has been on PC and other consoles; nothing was taken out or removed to make this version work. However, that also means nothing new has probably been added, either. If you haven't played the game yet, you take on the role of a stray cat who must untangle an ancient mystery in order to escape back to the surface and find their way home. Along with the news came a brand new trailer to show off how this version of the game will look and play.

Stray

Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city. Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures. See the world through the eyes of a cat and interact with the environment in playful ways. Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this mysterious world. Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone, known only as B-12. With the help of this newfound companion, the duo must find a way out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!