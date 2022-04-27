Street Fighter's Blanka & Sakura Have Arrived In Fortnite

Those of you hoping for more Street Fighter characters to come to Fortnite, good news! Blanka and Sakura have arrived this week! The game will be adding the characters today on the mobile version for the first of two cups, while the PC and console versions will see them added tomorrow, April 28th. We got more details below of everything that's being put into the game including costumes, a new loading screen, the accessories you can get int he Item Shop, and more.

Seeing him in action is no joke. Unleash the beast with the Blanka Outfit, which comes with the Blanka Delgado alt Style inspired by Rival Schools' Boman Delgado. Celebrating a K.O. elimination? Break out the Outfit's built-in Blanka Backflip Emote. Included with the Blanka Outfit is the Blanka-Chan Back Bling. Don't step on it — the more eliminations you get in a match, the more electrified it gets. And the preferred snack of electrified warriors everywhere, the Tropical Hazard Kebab Pickaxe will also be available. After Ryu set foot on the Island, it was only a matter of time before Sakura followed. Prove you're as strong as Ryu with the Sakura Outfit, which comes with the Sakura Gym alt Style inspired by one of her Street Fighter IV alts. Already sure of your victory? Activate the Outfit's built-in Sakura's Victory Sway Emote. A reminder of home, the Sakura Outfit includes the Hanakaze Claw Back Bling. For those extra confident of their victory, flaunt the Fighting Tournament Trophy Pickaxe. Additionally, keep the pests away with the Kayari Buta Glider.

There are actually two versions of the Blanka & Sakura Cup! The first is a mobile-only Zero Build Solo Cup happening on April 27, and the second is an all-platforms Battle Royale Solo Cup happening on April 28. In each version, the top-performing players in each region will unlock the Bonus Stage Loading Screen. The first Blanka & Sakura Cup takes place in Fortnite on Android only on April 27. Competitors can play up to ten matches within their region's three-hour time window, and the specific event timing for each region can currently be found in the Compete tab in-game.