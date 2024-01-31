Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firefly Studios, stronghold

Stronghold: Definitive Edition To Receive Major DLC

Stronghold: Definitive Edition will be getting two free content updates in Winter and Spring, with paid DLCs attached to both of them.

Article Summary Stronghold: Definitive Edition to get major Winter and Spring updates.

New Swine’s Bay DLC campaign and economic missions announced.

Updates include fixes, improvements, and a $3 DLC add-on option.

FireFly Studios teases future Stronghold Unreal project for 2024.

Indie game developer and publisher FireFly Studios confirmed that Stronghold: Definitive Edition will be getting some major DLC additions. The team revealed that the game will be getting free updates for both Winter and Spring, with paid DLC's attached to them in case you want to bolster the game up even harder. According to them, the first substantial free gameplay update will arrive on February 13th, with the DLC running you $3. No word yet on the date for the Spring update yet. We have more details on what they have in store below, as well as a dev video updating players about these drops.

Stronghold: Definitive Edition – 2024 Winter & Spring Updates

Together with a host of fixes and improvements, the first of these planned DLC packages, the Winter Update, will feature the new Swine's Bay DLC narrative campaign,, which follows the events of the main game and is narrated by returning series actor Christopher Kent. In Swine's Bay, players are pushed through seven ruthless military combat scenarios across original maps as they seek to retrieve the Jewel of the North from the clutches of the infamous slaver Captain Hogsfoot.

Releasing alongside this DLC, the free update will add a second economic campaign, voiced by another returning Stronghold actor Jay Simon. These missions are designed to test players' strategic skills beyond the warfront with a series of intricate resource production and management challenges. Kingdoms may be crushed by warriors, but they can only be raised by those with the vision to build.

Looking forward to the future of the studio in 2024 and beyond, Firefly is actively engaged in a number of announced and unannounced games, the most prominent of which is the as-of-yet untitled Stronghold Unreal project, built using the industry-leading tools of Unreal Engine 5. Needless to say, witnessing the love for mechanically deep, passionately made strategy games like Stronghold: Definitive Edition has lit a fire under the studio, and the team can't wait to share more

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!