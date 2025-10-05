Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hugecalf Studios, Stuck Together

Stuck Together Confirms Free Demo Coming To Steam Next Fest

You and a friend play a pair of action figures trying to escape their evil owner in Stuck Together, coming to Steam Next Fest this month

Article Summary Stuck Together is a chaotic co-op climbing game featuring glued-together action figures on a daring escape.

The free Steam Next Fest demo runs October 13-20, with both online and local multiplayer support.

Each stage offers toy-themed hazards, tricky obstacles, and a cruel "hand-tagonist" trying to knock you down.

Experience retro 90’s nostalgia with references, wild decor, and teamwork-driven platforming challenges.

Indie game developer and publisher Hugecalf Studios has revealed that the game Stuck Together will have a free demo available during Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a creative co-op climbing game where you and a friend play two action figure toys that have been glued together by their evil owner, whom they are now trying to escape from. The demo will give you a solid level of content for youi to see everything the game has going on, and most likely will annoy you when you fail and make you both want to try again. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the demo will be available from October 13-20.

Stuck Together

In Stuck Together, two childhood toys have been glued into one by a tyrannical teenager and you and a friend will need to engage in co-op climbing chaos on your quest to freedom. Avoid fire, navigate the dark, and dodge falling debris. The sadistic "hand-tagonist" always looms, too, ready to swat at the player characters and send them flying through the air, knocking back progress. Together, you'll control each of the toy's four limbs with analogue sticks or a mouse and keyboard, aiming to coordinate so that you swing, grab and climb in time, without losing your grip. In the demo, which supports online and local co-op multiplayer, you'll embark on the very first stage of this daring escape, making your way through an incredibly messy bedroom. Designed to be difficult, Stuck Together is the ultimate test of skill, friendship, and patience. Can you escape this house of horrors?

House of Horrors: Progress through a house on full-scale, exploring five rooms (such as the Kitchen and the Bedroom) filled with hazards. Dodge decapitated dolls' heads, mutilated toys, and unfair level design as you plot your daring escape from this cursed and twisted setting.

Progress through a house on full-scale, exploring five rooms (such as the Kitchen and the Bedroom) filled with hazards. Dodge decapitated dolls' heads, mutilated toys, and unfair level design as you plot your daring escape from this cursed and twisted setting. Will Your Friendship Survive? Teamwork makes the dream work, even for spliced-together toys. You and a friend will need to cooperate and coordinate your moves in order to overcome traps and dangers safely.

Teamwork makes the dream work, even for spliced-together toys. You and a friend will need to cooperate and coordinate your moves in order to overcome traps and dangers safely. Feeling Nostalgic: Each level is packed with retro references, familiar to any 90's kid, including VHS tapes and furniture with garish patterns for that throwback feel.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!