SubROV: Underwater Discoveries Is Coming To Early Access

Indie developer and publisher sqr3lab announced this week that SubROV: Underwater Discoveries is on the way to Early Access for PC. This game will allow you to fulfill all of your deep sea dreams as you'll take a boat out to the middle of nowhere in the water, sending a small robotic camera down to depths people dare tread on their own to find hidden treasures and lost ships, not to mention coming across various creatures of the deep. The game is coming out sometime soon, but an official date was not given for the release. For now, check out the latest trailer down at the bottom.

"SubROV: Underwater Discoveries is an accessible simulation game where you learn to operate a submarine ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) and embark on dives the world around. You will chart unknown regions, sample hydrothermal vents, find shipwrecks and study aquatic species along the water column. You are in complete control of every aspect of the dive that you embark on, from navigating an oceanic research vessel to deploying and operating a full-ocean-depth rated ROV equipped with an array of advanced tools. Begin as a trainee and earn your certificate to become a full-fledged pilot and take on a series of contracts to explore and discover the many fascinating sights and mysteries of the deep ocean."

Sim-ply Submarining : Take control of an oceanographic vessel, complete with a full-ocean-depth rated ROV, and an array of advanced tools including sonar, AI-assisted scanner, articulated arm, temperature sensors, landers, sediment corers, and other scientific equipment.

: Take control of an oceanographic vessel, complete with a full-ocean-depth rated ROV, and an array of advanced tools including sonar, AI-assisted scanner, articulated arm, temperature sensors, landers, sediment corers, and other scientific equipment. Choose Your Own Ocean Adventure : Every dive tells a story. Each dive has loose objectives, but you're always able to explore freely to your heart's content

: Every dive tells a story. Each dive has loose objectives, but you're always able to explore freely to your heart's content Ocean Master(y) : The ocean is full of mysteries waiting to be discovered! Rendezvous with ocean buoys and download scientific data and information on new points of interest. Build up your findings gallery, gain experience from completing objectives, and climb your way up the ranks from trainee to Dive Master!

: The ocean is full of mysteries waiting to be discovered! Rendezvous with ocean buoys and download scientific data and information on new points of interest. Build up your findings gallery, gain experience from completing objectives, and climb your way up the ranks from trainee to Dive Master! Creatures of the Deep: From black corals to glass sponges, chimaeras to sperm whales, there are dozens of aquatic life forms to encounter and study! Each one is accurately modeled — with many being brought to a videogame for the first time ever — to make the diving experience as true to life as possible.