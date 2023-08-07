Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Subway Surfers, Sybo Games

Subway Surfers Adds Milkywire Collab Supporting Conservation Efforts

SBYO Games has launched a new collaboration with Milkywire in Subway Surfers to help promote their cause, along with a donation.

SYBO Games announced this morning a brand new collaboration happening between their mobile game Subway Surfers and fundraising company Milkywire. If you're not familiar with them, Milkywire is a fundraising platform dedicated to bringing in funds for high-quality environmental projects. SYBO has committed a fixed donation of $25k to support "various global conservation efforts" and has launched a new limited edition in-game set of activations to help with awareness of their cause. We got more info and a couple of quotes about it below, as the activities are now live.

"In collaboration with Milkywire, SYBO is specifically donating to various organizations working to conserve the Amazon Rainforest, which continues to face the dangers of drought, fires, and human invasion. For the next three weeks, the Subway Surfers World Tour series – which brings players to a new global location in-game each month – is set in Rio de Janeiro to promote the campaign. In addition to its Milkywire contribution, SYBO is donating to Mission Blue, an organization led by oceanographer Dr. Sylvia Earle that is dedicated to protecting marine ecosystems. To further encourage environmental action within its community, SYBO created an optional in-game purchase of a limited edition Toad Outfit for Subway Surfers' fan-favorite character, Yutani. One hundred percent of the profits from the Toad Outfit purchases will be donated to SYBO's environmental efforts. Players can additionally contribute directly through SYBO and Milkywire's virtual page."

"At SYBO, we are committed to inspiring Subway Surfers' global community of over 150 million monthly active players to do good, and environmental causes have always been at the forefront of our efforts," said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. "We're grateful to have found a partner that's as well aligned with our mission as Milkywire, who can maximize our impact and allow our players to save the real world by playing in our virtual one!"

"As members of one of the fastest growing industries, gaming companies have a significant opportunity to inspire widespread change and environmental action," said Nina Siemiatkowski, CEO and Founder of Milkywire. "It's exciting to work with companies like SYBO that understand this responsibility and leverage their reach and influence to make a real difference in the fight against climate change."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!