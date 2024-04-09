Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Akabaka, Sucker For Love: Date To Die For

Sucker For Love: Date To Die For Reveals Official Release Date

Sucker For Love: Date To Die For finallay has a proper release date as DreadXP will released the game two weeks from now.

Article Summary Official release date set for Akabaka's horror dating sim, Sucker For Love: Date To Die For.

Game blends Lovecraftian horror with anime visuals and '90s horror for a unique experience.

Sequel introduces new protagonist Stardust in a Lovecraftian world filled with madmen and monsters.

Stardust tackles mystery, cultist spellbooks, and dark rituals to subvert typical visual novel tropes.

Indie game developer Akabaka and publisher DreadXP has provided an official release date for their horror dating sim, Sucker For Love: Date To Die For. The game has been in development for some time as they are presenting a bit of a mix between Lovecraftian horror with anime visual novel mechanics and what feels like a love story trapped in the middle of a '90s horror flick, all wrapped into one enchantingly terrifying bundle. Just the look of it should make you excited and terrified. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game here, as it will officially be released on PC via Steam on April 23.

Sucker For Love: Date To Die For

Sucker For Love: Date to Die For is a sequel to the highly popular cult-favorite Lovecraftian dating simulator, Sucker for Love: First Date, and introduces a new protagonist, new abominable love interests, new occult rituals, and a whole lot of heartache. The game lets you explore the 360-degree hand-drawn environment in a first-person adventure game navigation style and is a love letter to Lovecraftian horror that focuses on the often neglected aspect of stories in the genre: the madmen and monsters under the thrall of the gods, rather than the eldritch gods themselves.

Sucker for Love: Date to Die For subverts the typical visual novel dating tropes by putting the spotlight on Stardust, an asexual woman who finds herself as the one pursued in a tale of dangerous escape. After investigating mysterious disappearances in her hometown of Sacramen-Cho, she ends up kidnapped and trapped deep in the creepy labyrinthian woods, equipped only with a copy of the cultist's spellbook. She notices the instructions for summoning The Black Goat of the Woods, Rhok'zan, the casting of which sets in motion the events of a different kind of dating novel.

