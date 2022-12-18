Sucker For Love: First Date & Iron Lung Launches On Nintendo Switch

DreadXP has officially launched Sucker For Love: First Date and Iron Lung onto the Nintendo Switch this week as they drop on December 19th. Both titles have been on PC for a hot minute so far, but now the horror experiences both of them bring are available for the portable console on Monday. This is part of the company's effort to move more games to the Switch over 2023, as further titles will be coming in Q1 next year. We got a couple quotes below about the games and the move for more titles on the Switch below.

"As DreadXP has grown, one of the top requests that we've received from fans is having access to our games on consoles," said Ted Hentskchke, Head of DreadXP Productions and Producer. "We searched far and wide for development partners to faithfully port our developers' titles, and our search for talent led us to the creation of our new porting studio, Port My Game Collective (PMG Collective). We are excited to introduce console gamers to our slate of games for the first time and look forward to our goal of simultaneous multiplatform game launches."

"As DreadXP enters console game publishing, we're looking at our existing library of games as well as other cult hits in the horror genre that deserve to be played by as many gamers as possible," said Abbey Smith, Co-Producer at DreadXP. "Our highly-rated visual novel dating sim Sucker for Love: First Date is the first of our existing titles to get ported. And in 2023, we'll launch The Mortuary Assistant and SPOOKWARE on Nintendo Switch as well. We also have the honor of publishing David Szymanski's previously self-published PC game, Iron Lung, on Nintendo Switch next week. This is a new era for DreadXP, and we are so excited to put more spooky games into the hands of horror fans worldwide."