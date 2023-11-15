Posted in: Games, Rocksteady Studios, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: suicide squad

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Releases New Video Series

Check out the first video of a new series for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, as we patiently wait for the game to come out.

Article Summary New video series "Suicide Squad Insider" launched by WB Games and Rocksteady.

First episode reveals gameplay, Metropolis setting, and narrative details.

Insights from voice actors and Rocksteady team included in the video.

Post-launch content will be free; cosmetic battle pass system introduced.

After months of not hearing anything about the game, WB Games and Rocksteady Studios released the first of a new video series for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. The series is basically going to be an instruction to the game, piece by piece, with the first one going over the story as well as a look at Metropolis, where a chunk of the game will be based. Enjoy the video below as the game is still currently scheduled to be released on February 2, 2024.

Entitled "Suicide Squad Insider," the first episode dives into the game's core gameplay mechanics, narrative elements, open-world Metropolis, and more. With insight and commentary provided by members of the Rocksteady team, the video explores the studios' rich history of character-driven storytelling, which combines with a seamless fusion of traversal and combat to make Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a distinct experience. Additionally, Episode 1 touches on Metropolis, the expansive city of tomorrow that is brought to life in a way that hasn't been seen before and full of familiar DC elements to discover. Viewers will also notice cameo appearances by actors Tara Strong (voice of Harley Quinn), Scott Porter (voice of The Flash), and Nuufolau Joel Seanoa a.k.a Samoa Joe (voice of King Shark) who offer thoughts on their respective characters and the game's storyline.

"Enjoyed as a solo or four-player online cooperative experience, the gameplay reveal provides an in-depth look at the multiplayer mayhem that can ensue, with each Squad member's unique traversal abilities and attacks on full display. Whether players gravitate towards Harley Quinn's wild acrobatics, King Shark's powerful leaping, Deadshot's aerial sharpshooting, or Captain Boomerang's lightning-fast speed force, each character delivers distinct skills specific to their brand of chaos. Furthermore, a behind-the-scenes featurette was released today with members of the Rocksteady Studios team expanding on the world of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and going deeper on core game elements and characters, along with commentary on the process of taking the Squad out of Arkham Asylum and into the dynamic city of tomorrow that is Metropolis. Additionally, the video touches on the studio's plans for new content after launch. On top of the massive story-driven campaign, vibrant open-world, and action-adventure shooter experience, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have post-launch content updates to expand the story with new missions and earnable characters, available at no cost. The game will also have a cosmetics-only battle pass system to earn new outfits, emotes, and other items to uniquely customize Squad members."

