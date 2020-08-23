Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online Raises $2.3M

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 ended yesterday evening with an impressive total of $2.3 million raised for Doctors Without Borders. It was an interesting road to get to this year's event as COVID-19 threw a wrench into the planned activities in person this year, forcing the entire event to take place online through a series of switches to different feeds on Twitch. But the organization managed to pull it off, albeit with a tech snafu here and there, but nothing major out of the ordinary. Aside from the fact that more of the streams were done from people's homes, and the fact that a few of the major groups that usually show up weren't apart of this year's festivities, the event was a major success. As is the case every year, the group raises funds for charities as they've done since 2010. To date, Games Done Quick has raised more than $27 million for charities around the world, including Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Direct Relief, AbleGamers, and the Organization for Autism Research.

As for the fallout from the event, there are a couple of things at play now. First and foremost, if you'd like to check out everything that took place this past week, they have made every gaming session available on their YouTube page, so you're not darting through 10 days' worth of Twitch feeds. Second, two more events were announced at the end of SGDQ. The next event will be the Frame Fatales' "Fleet Fatales", which is an all-women speedrunner session of the event taking place November 15th-21st, 2020. The other one will be the annual Winter edition called Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 taking place January 3rd-10th, 2021. Most likely both events will be taking place online since the United States is still currently a mess when it comes to COVID-19 relief.