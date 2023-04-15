Summoners War: Chronicles Announces One Punch Man Crossover One Punch Man will be making his way into yet another video game as Summoners War: Chronicles will experience a new crossover.

Com2uS revealed an all-new collaboration event coming to Summoners War: Chronicles, as they will bring in the characters from One Punch Man sometime soon. The team didn't really y give out a ton of details as to what exactly they had planned or even when it would start beyond the words "coming soon" on their website, but we have an idea of what they have in the works for the anime to jump over. We've learned since the reveal that it will be kicking off on April 27th, but for how many weeks, we're unsure. Bet on at least three. The event will come with some items you can get out of it as you can enter to win iPhone 14 cases and Airpods, as well as a "Serious Coupon Event" where you can get some in-game rewards featuring characters from the show. You can check out the latest trailer below before it kicks off in a few weeks/

"The anime One Punch Man features Saitama, a hero who defeats the enemy with a single punch, and other unique characters. It's widely renowned for its unique concept, solid plot, and serious yet funny vibes. Season 1 was released in 2015, followed by Season 2 in 2019, captivating fans across the world. Based on the beloved Summoners War franchise, Summoners War: Chronicles has reached the top end of various app stores across the world since the start of its global service in March. It has achieved 10 billion KRW in sales in just a week and reached No. 9 in Steam's global top sellers chart. Com2uS looks to continue the global success of the game through the collaboration events with widely popular IPs. The Summoners War: Chronicles X One Punch Man collaboration adds special Monsters to the game and a variety of content that can only be obtained during the limited-time event."