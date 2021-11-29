Summoners War: Lost Centuria Launches Season 8

Com2uS has released a brand new update into Summoners War: Lost Centuria today as they have officially launched Season 8 into the game. The big additions to Season 8 include the new Water Hero Monster, Mu Shu, and a brand new Co-Op Battle Mode in which you can rally together with other players to help defeat super difficult bosses. Plus, there's a new "Selective Ancient Summon" method that almost assures you will be able to snag a Monster and hone their skills properly with the Monster introduced each season using the new level boosting function. You can read more about the season below as all you'll need to do is update the game on iOS or Android for it to kick in.

Summoners War: Lost Centuria – New Monster: Mu Shu – Players can now add Mu Shu, a Water Hero Monster, to their Monster collection. With her "La Vie en Rose" skill, Mu Shu can charge the forefront of enemies and grant a special ability, which increases damage and harmful effects on opponents. Additionally, her Skill Stone increases the damage of La Vie en Rose by 20 percent, making her a powerful addition to players' rosters. Season 8 Updates: New Co-Op Battle Mode – In the latest update, players will be able to team up with their friends in a brand new Co-Op Battle Mode, working together to find the best strategy to defeat challenging bosses. The new mode will be available during weekends only.

New Summoning Method – A new summoning method called "Selective Ancient Summon" has been introduced. At the start of the season, players can use the Selective Ancient Summon for a week and utilize their Ancient Book or Magic Crystal to proceed. When players select a Hero or Legend Monster and perform a summon, they will be guaranteed to obtain one of the Monsters.

New Level Boosting Function – Players can look forward to a new "Level Boosting" function when new Monsters are released. The update will allow players to use the newly added Monsters in Battle faster and freely test the Skill Stone of the new Monster.

