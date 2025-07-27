Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Summoners War: Rush

Summoners War: Rush Releases New PvP Mode Update

Summoners War: Rush has a new update available right now, adding a massive PvP Mode that will let players fight each other 15v15

Com2uS dropped a new massive update in Summoners War: Rush this past week, bringing the new PvP Mode to the forefront with some other big additions. Players can now take part in World Arena, fighting against other players with a 15v15 option available. They also added a new Monster and a new Critter to the lineup, a new Conquest Mode, and expanded dungeons a bit more. We have the finer details below as the content is now live.

Summoners War: Rush – PvP Update

Anavel, a new Legend-grade Monster based on the popular Water Occult Girl character from the Summoners War IP, deals powerful AoE frost damage while inflicting a Frostbite debuff and DoT damage. She can be strategically deployed across multiple battle modes, including Sky Island Defense, and is available through a Rate UP event until August 6. Also joining the lineup is the adorable new Critter Lalala Llama, which boosts critical damage and resistance stats. Players can obtain the Critter more easily via both a Rate UP event and a special 14-day check-in and mission challenge.

The newly added conquest mode Zodiac has been integrated into the Land of Conquest system, bringing heightened competition. Players battle across 12 new constellation islands, earning points and occupying zones for rewards. Top scorers in each constellation are awarded the honorary title of "Constellation Master," with their names and profiles displayed on the island they conquered. A new cross-server PvP content mode, World Arena, is also now live.

Following the release of Arena and Colosseum, this 15v15 format pairs players daily with five similarly ranked opponents from other servers. Operated on a 7-day seasonal schedule, participants receive season-based rank rewards and daily participation bonuses. A daily quiz and mission feature has been added to Welkin Library, allowing players to earn rewards by completing up to five quizzes per day. The Field Boss stages now extend to stage 7,600, Sky Island Defense continues to Chapter 19, and the Trial of Ascension has been extended to floor 730. All five Daily Dungeons have also been expanded to stage 360, offering deeper long-term progression.

