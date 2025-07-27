Posted in: Bandai Namco, Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War, Tekken 8 | Tagged: tekken

Summoners War x Tekken 8 Collaboration Kicks Off July 30

The worlds of Summoners War and Tekken 8 will collide this week, as the two games come together for a special collaboration event

Article Summary Summoners War and Tekken 8 join forces for a special collaboration event starting July 30.

Iconic Tekken characters like Jin Kazama and Heihachi Mishima enter Summoners War as playable units.

Pre-register now for exclusive rewards including Mystical Scrolls, Crystals, Energy, and Mana Stones.

Event offers teaser videos, minigames, and prize giveaways for players who participate before launch.

Com2uS and Bandai Namco have come together for a new collaboration, as Tekken 8 comes to the world of Summoners War, set to kick off on July 30. Characters from the fighting game will make their way into the mobile title, including Jin Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Nina Williams, and more, as the limited-time event will see the ultimate clash between these two titles. We have more details of what to expect below as you can pre-register for it on a special website.

Summoners War x Tekken 8

Tekken 8 is the latest installment in the popular Tekken series, which has sold over 59 million copies worldwide. The game features 38 characters with intricately detailed muscle animations, fighting on stages full of destructive gimmicks. Com2uS shared news of the upcoming Tekken 8 collaboration update scheduled for July 30 through the official Summoners War community and launched the pre-registration page. By visiting the event page and participating in the collaboration pre-registration and friend invitation event, players can receive a variety of rewards, including up to 20 Mystical Scrolls, Crystals, Energy, and Mana Stones.

Ahead of the update, five Collab Characters are revealed: Jin Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Nina Williams, Hwoarang, and the free default 5★ character Heihachi Mishima. All characters will feature voiceovers for summoning and skill activations, and players will be able to preview the in-game skill effects of Jin Kazama ahead of release. Additionally, players can view gameplay footage of three minigames paying homage to Super Action Hero 2, as well as special collaboration illustrations showcasing both Summoners War Monsters and Tekken 8 Characters. A teaser video has also been released, featuring Jin Kazama, Hwoarang, Paul Phoenix, and Nina Williams appearing in sequence and facing off against Summoners War's Vritra, Lora, Velajuel, and Feng Yan.

Until July 30, players who watch the teaser video, leave their Summoner name and a comment with their expectations, and verify their participation via the entry form will be eligible to win various prizes. All participants can receive a participation reward including a Mystical Scroll. Additionally, 100 Excellence Prize winners will be awarded 5 Mystical Scrolls, and 10 Grand Prize winners will receive an Artamiel Gaming Mouse and additional in-game rewards.

