Sunrise GP Receives New Trailer Teasing Switch Launch

Developer Garage 5 and publisher Gamedust has released a new trailer for Sunrise GP as they tease the release for Nintendo Switch. While the trailer itself doesn't really reveal anything new about the game, it does show off more of what you can expect from the racing title and some of the modes you'll be able to play on your own and with friends. The biggest piece of info missing from all of this is the release date, which is still just set to come out sometime this year with not even an idea of what quarter it will be in. Best guess for us is we're looking at a Q4 release as they aim for the holidays. Until we get more information from he devs, enjoy the trailer and the info below.

In Sunrise GP, the players will compete for victory in Grand Prix, driving various vehicles that differentiate from each other in terms of handling or acceleration. stylistically reminiscent of classic vehicles from Eastern Europe. Sunrise GP will feature a plethora of tracks, so each race will take the players to different parts of the world hosting new, exciting challenges. Besides the single-player campaign, Sunrise GP will include a split-screen local multiplayer mode designed for up to four people, a challenge mode, and a quick race. Fans of beautiful shots can also take advantage of the in-game Photo Mode that will help in perpetuating the most memorable racing moments. Physic based gameplay. Each car significantly different from another in terms of dynamics

The Grand Prix mode that wraps the game world in a series of races and challenges

A local multiplayer split-screen mode for up to four players

Arcade challenges and a quick race mode for short burst game sessions.

Artstyle that combines cartoon, fantasy and realism

Photo mode