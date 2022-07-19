Super Animal Royale's Super Summer Event Kicks Off Today
Modus Games and Pixile revealed all of their plans for the new Summer Royale event happening in Super Animal Royale right now. Starting today and running through August 9th, you'll be able to unlock two new Super Breeds, and collect fruit baskets to gain new cosmetics, both brand-new and returning from previous summers. You'll be able to redeem fruit baskets for a total of 25 event cosmetics, 8 of which are new for 2022 including the Panama Hat, Strawberry Glasses, Watermelon Umbrella, and more. We have the full list of them down below.
New Fruity Foes: Super Peach Pigeon and Super Coconut CapybaraTo celebrate summer, two new breeds of Super Animal have been cultivated and freshly picked for some shoreside carnage. They can be unlocked like any other breed in the Research Lab once you've unlocked their base species and will not be limited to the Super Summer Royale Event!
- Super Peach Pigeon (Super Pigeon breed available starting at level 10)
- Super Coconut Capybara (Super Capybara breed available starting at level 50)
The Super Peach Pigeon is a new breed of Super Pigeon, complete with a cute little stem and a thirst for battle. One thing's for sure, it doesn't bruise easy. Pulling up right behind it is the highly-requested Super Coconut Capybara, and it's one tough nut to crack. Unlike the coconuts littering the beaches of the island, this coco critter can and will raise some major shell.
Super Animal Royale Summer 2022 Unlockables
Super Summer Royale this year works the same way as you're used to from previous years: you can purchase event cosmetics in the in-game store using the event's limited time currency, fruit baskets. These baskets can be gathered in a match both by picking them up (also netting a small heal) and also by simply completing matches. Be sure to slather on some Super sunblock, because it's time to go basket hunting again! Here's what's new for 2022 that you can look forward to redeeming your baskets for:
- Summer 2022 Dress
- Lemon Skirt
- Panama Hat
- Strawberry Glasses
- Banana Leaf melee
- Sunny Jag-7
- Surfboard Gravestone
- Watermelon Umbrella
You can also redeem fruit baskets for 17 legacy items from previous summers:
- Beach Sunglasses
- Blue Striped Umbrella
- Blue Beach Hat
- Starfish Visor
- Message In a bottle
- Sandcastle Gravestone
- Beach Party Sarong
- Beach Party Outfit
- Blue Sport Sunglasses
- White Bermuda Shorts
- Blue Polo Shirt
- Yellow Plastic Shovel
- Vintage Round Sunglasses
- Vintage Floral Swimsuit
- Badminton Racket
- Vintage Floral Dress
- Orange Pastel Overalls
Additionally, some Super Summer Royale cosmetics from previous years have been added to Cackling Carl's Cart:
- Fish Swim Shorts
- Straw Umbrella
- Life Buoy
- Fruit Skewer
- Yellow Lei Hula Skirt
- Popsicle
- Duck Floatie
- Fruit Hat