Super Animal Royale's Super Summer Event Kicks Off Today

Modus Games and Pixile revealed all of their plans for the new Summer Royale event happening in Super Animal Royale right now. Starting today and running through August 9th, you'll be able to unlock two new Super Breeds, and collect fruit baskets to gain new cosmetics, both brand-new and returning from previous summers. You'll be able to redeem fruit baskets for a total of 25 event cosmetics, 8 of which are new for 2022 including the Panama Hat, Strawberry Glasses, Watermelon Umbrella, and more. We have the full list of them down below.

New Fruity Foes: Super Peach Pigeon and Super Coconut Capybara

To celebrate summer, two new breeds of Super Animal have been cultivated and freshly picked for some shoreside carnage. They can be unlocked like any other breed in the Research Lab once you've unlocked their base species and will not be limited to the Super Summer Royale Event!

Super Peach Pigeon (Super Pigeon breed available starting at level 10)

Super Coconut Capybara (Super Capybara breed available starting at level 50)

The Super Peach Pigeon is a new breed of Super Pigeon, complete with a cute little stem and a thirst for battle. One thing's for sure, it doesn't bruise easy. Pulling up right behind it is the highly-requested Super Coconut Capybara, and it's one tough nut to crack. Unlike the coconuts littering the beaches of the island, this coco critter can and will raise some major shell.

Super Animal Royale Summer 2022 Unlockables

Super Summer Royale this year works the same way as you're used to from previous years: you can purchase event cosmetics in the in-game store using the event's limited time currency, fruit baskets. These baskets can be gathered in a match both by picking them up (also netting a small heal) and also by simply completing matches. Be sure to slather on some Super sunblock, because it's time to go basket hunting again! Here's what's new for 2022 that you can look forward to redeeming your baskets for:

Summer 2022 Dress

Lemon Skirt

Panama Hat

Strawberry Glasses

Banana Leaf melee

Sunny Jag-7

Surfboard Gravestone

Watermelon Umbrella

You can also redeem fruit baskets for 17 legacy items from previous summers:

Beach Sunglasses

Blue Striped Umbrella

Blue Beach Hat

Starfish Visor

Message In a bottle

Sandcastle Gravestone

Beach Party Sarong

Beach Party Outfit

Blue Sport Sunglasses

White Bermuda Shorts

Blue Polo Shirt

Yellow Plastic Shovel

Vintage Round Sunglasses

Vintage Floral Swimsuit

Badminton Racket

Vintage Floral Dress

Orange Pastel Overalls

Additionally, some Super Summer Royale cosmetics from previous years have been added to Cackling Carl's Cart: