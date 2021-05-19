Super Bomberman R Online Set To head To Consoles & PC Next Week

Konami announced details today for Super Bomberman R Online as it will be released on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The game will officially drop on May 27th, bringing all of the action that Google Stadia players have been enjoying to all three platforms as a free-to-play game, along with some exclusives like the Metal Gear Solid veteran costume. Along with these releases, they will also be introducing new in-game seasons across the board. Each season will last three months and bring new items, cosmetics, and a new Bomber hero. You can read more about it below.

Super Bomberman R Online will also be launching a two-tier "Battle Pass" system; Silver Passes and Gold Passes. The Silver Pass will be free for all players; the more they play Battle 64 mode, the more they can level up their rank and earn cosmetic rewards including taunts, accessories and poses. There will be 100 ranks within the Silver Pass, providing plenty of free content during each season.

The optional Gold Pass offers greater rewards over 100 ranks, including many more cosmetics and other items that do not directly affect gameplay. The Gold Pass will be available for 800 Bomber Coins, currency that can be purchased in packs via the in-game shop or on the platform store. Bomber Coins are also offered as Gold Pass rewards. The ranks and content for both the Silver and Gold Bomber Passes are seasonal, so players will need to climb up the ranks again once a new season starts to earn more rewards.

Ahead of the wider launch for Super Bomberman R Online, Konami will soon be issuing User Generated Content guidelines for gameplay video content. More information will be made available on the official website before launch. Finally, in celebration of recently reaching over two million units sold for Super Bomberman R, Konami will be distributing a commemorative "Double Platinum Cake" outfit for all players within Super Bomberman R Online.