Super.com Will Publish Inaugural Game Arrowfist Games
Indie publisher Super.com revealed they will be publishing the inaugural game from the Spanish developer Arrowfist Games. As part of their efforts the company announced it would provide help with organization, production advice, and mentoring throughout the development process through to the game's launch. That game, by the way, is being called Deflector, which currently is set to be released on December 21st, 2021. The game will have you fighting your way through a deadly world designed to have bullet hell and roguelite mechanics. You can read more about the game as well as a couple of quotes on the new partnership below.
Deflector is the first major project for the small team of Barcelona-based developers and artists. Bringing together their shared experience in mobile and VR game development, members of the development team previously worked on titles such as Demon Blade and The Moflys: Invasion Mayhem. With Deflector, Arrowfist Games aims to exemplify their goal of creating innovative games through fresh and creative ideas. Deflector is a non-linear action roguelike with a combat system based on deflecting projectiles and a unique skill combination system. With up to seven different playable characters, exciting and frenetic action, and an endless amount of skill combinations and strategies, Arrowfist Games is looking to ensure that their first major project is infinitely replayable.
"We're happy to welcome a new studio in our Super.com Family and to expand our list of the countries we're working with," said Oleg Sambikin, CEO of Super.com. "The key to a successful partnership while working on a studio's first game is to take the opportunity to help our studios avoid major setbacks and provide the right support to help them flourish."
"We are excited for the opportunity to work with Super.com," said Mario Benavente Garcia, CEO of Arrowfist Games. "With their support, we are confident that we can make our first game something remarkable!"