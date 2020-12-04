Super League Gaming Announces The Super League Arena

Today the folks at Super League Gaming announced a brand new esports venture with the Super League Arena. This will be a monthly esports tournament series that has been designed to celebrate the spirit of competition and growth in esports in general. Each month a new game will be selected for people to compete in with $10k on the line for the victor(s). This is an entertaining prospect that can throw added attention on certain esports league and organizations that have done well over 2020., That is if those leagues with to participate and this isn't just an independent venture, which this feels more like its leaning to the latter. The first tourney will take place in January and be broadcast live on Twitch, but no word yet on a game, or how to register, or fees to take part, or a date of when it will kick off. We have more below from the announcement this morning.

The Super League Arena will provide esports players the opportunity to showcase their skill while competing to win up to $10,000 in cash, financial support for their education, and other prizes, all from the comfort and safety of home. To add to the experience, high-profile streamers and influencers will be in the mix, either as casters or players, presenting and participating in special challenges and digital meet-and-greets. Game titles already planned include Fortnite, CS:GO, Apex Legends, Rocket League, Madden NFL and more. One special event within the Super League Arena series will be the company's third annual Galentine's Games, featuring League of Legends. Taking place in February, Galentine's Games is an all-female tournament and associated live broadcast produced by an all-female production and on-camera crew. "Super League stands for something special within esports – a platform where players can be celebrated as competitors, even if they have not made it to the varsity or pro level…yet," says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. "The Super League Arena tournament series will highlight this unique aspect of Super League's DNA, which has been challenging for tournament organizers to showcase in a COVID world. We're excited to launch this program, both for our existing community of more than 2.5mm registered players, and for the tens of millions who continue to pursue their personal esports path."