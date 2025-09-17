Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: AdHoc Studio, Dispatch

Superhero Game Dispatch Confirmed For For Late October Release

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming superhero game Dispatch, as we now know the game will be released this October

Article Summary Dispatch releases late October, with an all-new trailer showcasing its decision-driven gameplay.

Play as ex-hero Mecha Man managing ex-villains at a superhero dispatch center.

Your choices impact relationships, hero loyalty, and the fate of the city in this narrative adventure.

Strategically deploy heroes, manage their flaws, and upgrade abilities to handle emergencies.

Developer and publisher AdHoc Studio released a brand-new trailer today for Dispatch, showing off more of the game and confirming its release date. The team has shown off their storytelling skills, many of them being former members of Telltale Games, as they give a better insight into how you'll go about making decisions and helping your heroes. Well, ex-villains turned forced heroes, as you yourself are a former hero, helping them work as private security while they somewhat redeem themselves. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on October 22, 2025.

Dispatch

You play as Robert Robertson, AKA Mecha Man, whose mech-suit is destroyed in a battle against his nemesis, forcing him to take a job at a superhero dispatch center: not as a hero, but a dispatcher. In charge of rehabilitating a group of ex-supervillains, you must manage your roster while navigating office relationships and rebuilding your suit for a shot at revenge. In Dispatch, every decision you make influences the unfolding narrative. From banter in the breakroom to life-or-death situations in the field, your choices affect your relationships with the heroes, their allegiances, and the path your own story takes.

Use the strategy map to review ongoing emergencies and deploy the right (or wrong) heroes to deal with them. Balance the risks and rewards as you make tactical decisions, knowing that each choice can have lasting consequences for your team and the city. Managing heroes sometimes goes beyond their powers. Each hero comes with quirks, flaws, and baggage you'll need to navigate to keep the team together. Upgrade their skills and unlock abilities to boost their effectiveness in the field. Blending narrative, strategy, and humor, Dispatch explores what it means to be a hero, whether you're wearing a cape or behind a desk. Featuring an all-star cast from every corner of entertainment:

Aaron Paul ( Breaking Bad, Westworld, Black Mirror )

( ) Laura Bailey ( The Legend of Vox Machina, The Last of Us II, Marvel's Spider-Man )

( ) Erin Yvette ( Hades II, The Wolf Among Us, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon )

( ) MoistCr1TiKaL (Charles White)

(Charles White) Jacksepticeye ( Sonic Prime, River City Girls 1 & 2, Bendy and the Ink Machine)

( Travis Willingham ( The Legend of Vox Machina, Critical Role, Lego Avengers )

( ) Alanah Pearce ( V/H/S Beyond, Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5 )

( ) Lance Cantstopolis (Karate , Dancing , Actor)

(Karate Dancing Actor) Joel Haver (Filmmaker , Actor , YouTuber)

(Filmmaker Actor YouTuber) THOT SQUAD (Musician: Pound Cake , Hoes Depressed )

(Musician: , ) Yung Gravy (Musician: Betty (Get Money) , oops! )

(Musician: , ) Matthew Mercer ( Critical Role, Overwatch, Resident Evil 6 )

( ) Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction, The Batman, Casino Royale)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!