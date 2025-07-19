Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Supervive, Theorycraft Games

Supervive Will Receive An Overhaul With Version 1.0's Release

Supervive is going to be released next week, and with it comes an overhaul in several areas, and the addition of The Armory

Article Summary Supervive Version 1.0 launches with a major overhaul and introduces the new Armory system.

The Armory offers persistent progression, with players earning Prisma in matches to unlock customizable gear.

Version 1.0 revamps core gameplay, adds Hunters, a larger map, new traversal modes, and enhanced UI.

Upgrades include smarter matchmaking, improved solo play, refined modes, and seasonal Armory resets.

Indie game developer and publisher Theorycraft Games has revealed that Supervive will be getting an overhaul in several areas as Version 1.0 launches this week. The team has gone above and beyond to make this version of the game ready for players to enjoy, including multiple playtests and a change in the way aspects of the game are played. This includes the addition of the Armory to the title, which serves as a fundfimental structure point for the game's relaunch. We have more info here about the updates as the content goes live on July 24.

Surpervive – The Armory

At the heart of Supervivce's relaunch is the Armory, a foundational new system that adds persistent progression, meaningful customization, and rich meta-strategy. With nearly 100 items available at launch and dozens of build paths per Hunter, players will now be able to theorycraft and dominate in their own way, whether you're turning Ghost into a laser mage or Kingpin into a lockdown support. The armory works by:

Earning in-game currency Prisma exclusively through gameplay in matches to unlock build-defining gear and expand your Armory

Customizing your loadouts with Relics, Grips, Perks, and Kicks.

Accessing your unlocked Armory in every match – no randomness, no pay-for-power.

Resetting each Season to keep metas fresh and experimentation flowing.

Version 1.0 Content

Transforms the Breach with a larger map, expanded aerial traversal, jetstreams, and storm clouds.

with a larger map, expanded aerial traversal, jetstreams, and storm clouds. Introduces the Skyshark , a two-seat aerial vehicle that letsplayers traverse the Abyss in style, complete with boost, onboard combat, and explosive impact on destruction.

, a two-seat aerial vehicle that letsplayers traverse the Abyss in style, complete with boost, onboard combat, and explosive impact on destruction. Expands the roster with three Hunters debuting in the first month post-launch, joining the five added since Open Beta.

with three Hunters debuting in the first month post-launch, joining the five added since Open Beta. Revamps the core experience with smarter matchmaking, faster revive mechanics, and major solo play improvements and tools.

with smarter matchmaking, faster revive mechanics, and major solo play improvements and tools. Rebuilds the client and UI with a redesigned HUD, mission tracking, refreshed cosmetics store, and death recap system.

with a redesigned HUD, mission tracking, refreshed cosmetics store, and death recap system. Upgrades key modes like Warm-Up and Arena, turning both for strategic depth, faster pacing, and seamless integration with the Armory progression system.

like Warm-Up and Arena, turning both for strategic depth, faster pacing, and seamless integration with the Armory progression system. Refines the core game loop to emphasize clarity, strategic depth, and meaningful player choice.

