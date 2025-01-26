Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: midnight special, Scared Stupid, Yahaha Studios

Survival Horror Game Midnight Special Planned For Early Access

The new horror survival game Midnight Special is being planned for Early Access, although a date has not been confirmed yet

Article Summary Midnight Special, a point-and-click horror game, targets Early Access without a confirmed release date yet.

Inspired by '70s and '80s films, the game offers slasher suspense and retro 16-bit graphics.

Players guide babysitter Sarah at Boyd Manor, uncovering secrets amid psychological terrors.

Immersive audio and atmospheric visuals heighten the thrilling, eerie gameplay experience.

Indie game developer Scared Stupid and publisher Yahaha Studios have revealed their next game, Midnight Special, will be coming to Early Access first. This particular game is a point-and-click survival horror title that takes cues and pays homage to horror films from the '70s and '80s. The game doesn't have a release window yet, nor have they nailed down a timeframe for the Early Access release, so it seems like this announcement was more to remind people the game is in the works than anything else. We'll keep an eye out for the date, but for now, here's a trailer!

Midnight Special

Inspired by gory giallo thrills, slasher suspense, and the charm of retro sci-fi, Midnight Special blends cinematic horror with nostalgic '90s 16-bit gameplay. Set in the late '80s at Boyd Manor, players take on the role of Sarah, a babysitter caught in a night of psychological terror. What begins as an ordinary evening spirals into chaos when the power fails, reality distorts, and sinister phenomena emerge—from eerie phone calls to a seemingly alive plastic dinosaur. As Sarah, you'll unravel the manor's secrets while evading an ever-looming threat. With its rich narrative, Midnight Special invites fans of survival horror, point-and-click adventures, and atmospheric mysteries to uncover its dark truths. Will you face the manor's horrors or succumb to its chilling grip?

Classic Point-and-Click Survival Horror: Explore a foreboding environment filled with chilling surprises, puzzles to solve, and secrets to uncover.

Explore a foreboding environment filled with chilling surprises, puzzles to solve, and secrets to uncover. A Tribute to Retro Horror: Influenced by '70s and '80s horror cinema and '90s gaming, Midnight Special blends nostalgia with heart-pounding suspense.

Influenced by '70s and '80s horror cinema and '90s gaming, Midnight Special blends nostalgia with heart-pounding suspense. Atmospheric 16-Bit Graphics: Gorgeous handcrafted visuals capture the eerie, cinematic tone in stunning pixel art.

Gorgeous handcrafted visuals capture the eerie, cinematic tone in stunning pixel art. Psychological Thrills: Question everything as reality twists and warps around you. Can you trust what you see?

Question everything as reality twists and warps around you. Can you trust what you see? Immersive Audio Design: An immersive, spine-tingling soundtrack and unnerving audio cues heighten the tension with every step you take.

