Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Haemimont Games, Surviving Mars: Relaunched

Surviving Mars: Relaunched Gets a Mid-November Launch Date

Developer Haemimont Games and publisher Paradox Interactive have locked down a release date for their sci-fi city builder, Surviving Mars: Relaunched. This is an exxpanded remaster of the original title, as they have gone out of their way to improve a lot of the mechanics that just were cumbersome r not working as intended, or have created new ones to help redefine the game in certain ways. Looking at the title from just the trailer alone, which you can check out above, it feels almost like an entirely new game. Have fun checking it out and reading about it, as the title will launch for PC and consoles on November 10, 2025.

Surviving Mars: Relaunched

Welcome home! The award-winning sci-fi city builder is back – remastered, expanded, and more stunning than ever. Your mission: colonize Mars and survive the process, from exploration and infrastructure to welcoming human colonists and achieving long-term stability. There are new challenges to overcome, new strategies to plan, and now with an upgraded look and feel for a new generation of explorers. All you need for this relaunched mission to create a thriving Martian settlement is a steady supply of resources, oxygen, decades of training, experience with sandstorms… and a curious attitude to discover the purpose of those weird black cubes that appeared out of nowhere. With a bit of sprucing up, this place is going to be awesome!

Surviving Mars: Relaunched brings together the original colony management game from Haemimont Games, its entire catalogue of expansions, improved and reworked, from major expansions to cosmetics and radio stations, as well as the all-new Martian Assembly update. Upgraded graphics together with updated UI will give veteran players the definitive Surviving Mars experience, and provide an ideal launch point for new commanders as well. Are you ready? Mars is waiting for you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!