Surviving The Aftermath Gets Livestock In Latest Update

Paradox Interactive has dropped a new update into Surviving The Aftermath as you're now getting livestock and other things to do. The update is being called "First Settlers" and will basically forge ahead some new options for you as you will have Specialists now being able to do colonist jobs, new progression trees, and the ability to research and build a ranch complete with animals to take care of and produce goods. Wildlife will also instantly turn into food after they're killed, saving you some time getting back to camp. Plus you now have increased movement on the roads. You can read the full patch notes here, as we have the latest trailer and some notes for you below.

A Fresh Start: Players now start with three Specialists who prepare the camp for colonists. Explore the area, scavenge resources, construct initial buildings, and clear hostile wildlife to create a safe colony. New members will arrive only after one of your Specialists shoots off a signal flare from the new Campsite, letting your other colonists know it's safe to arrive.

Players now start with three Specialists who prepare the camp for colonists. Explore the area, scavenge resources, construct initial buildings, and clear hostile wildlife to create a safe colony. New members will arrive only after one of your Specialists shoots off a signal flare from the new Campsite, letting your other colonists know it's safe to arrive. Farm to Table: Colonists can research and build a Ranch. This building allows colonists to raise animals like chicken and sheep; however, they must be bought from other Societies first before they can be raised in the colony. In addition to meat, a ranch will provide the colony other products like eggs and wool (used as Fiber).

Colonists can research and build a Ranch. This building allows colonists to raise animals like chicken and sheep; however, they must be bought from other Societies first before they can be raised in the colony. In addition to meat, a ranch will provide the colony other products like eggs and wool (used as Fiber). Thrill of the Hunt: Local wildlife can now be harvested for meat, providing another food source for your colony. The bigger the animal, the more meat it'll yield! Additionally, resources, especially Food, will now decay if left on the ground for too long

Local wildlife can now be harvested for meat, providing another food source for your colony. The bigger the animal, the more meat it'll yield! Additionally, resources, especially Food, will now decay if left on the ground for too long Road Runner: Colonist movement speeds will increase while on roads, increasing mobility around the colony. Specialists can now build, scavenge, repair, and carry resource boxes.