Survivor Mercs Announces Plans For Summer Release

Survivor Mercs will finally see a full release sometime this Summer, but in the meantime, you can play a free demo or try it in Early Access

Article Summary Survivor Mercs launches Summer 2024, with a free demo and Early Access now available on Steam.

Lead a squad of unique mercenaries against M.E.G.A. Corp’s relentless robotic armies.

Twin-stick, skill-based action, squad-building, trait-based commanders, and procedurally generated maps.

Upgrade your bunker HQ, unlock mercs, and play solo or couch co-op with up to four players.

Indie game developer Wolpertinger Games and co-publishers Wandering Wizard and Snail Games have announced that Survivor Mercs will be released this Summer. The game has no official date yet, but it's been in Early Access since September 2023, so its nice to know the game will see a release after nearly two years. We have a new trailer for the announcement here as well, and there's a free demo you can play of it on Steam is you want ot see how the twin-stick horde survival tactical squad-builder plays.

Survivor Mercs

In Survivor Mercs, players take control of a randomised clone commander to lead a squad of mercenaries into battle against M.E.G.A. Corp's deadly robot horde. The goal? Survive long enough to extract with your loot, or risk it all for greater rewards. Every run helps players grow stronger, expand their bunker HQ, and unlock new mercs, upgrades, and abilities.

Play the Genetic Lottery! Clone a variety of Commanders, each with their individual quirks. Commanders are generated with three random traits, offering many unique combinations for each run.

Active Twin-Stick Gameplay Not your regular auto-shooter, but a more intense "skill-based" gameplay with an active dash ability and actively controlled weapons

Bosses Built to Break You Encounter unique mini-bosses and final bosses on every map, each with their own deadly mechanics, attack patterns, and personalities. Push your squad to adapt or perish.

