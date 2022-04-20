Sustainability Week 2022 Begins Today In Pokémon GO

Starting today, Wednesday, April 20th, the Sustainability Week Event begins in Pokémon GO. This event will introduce both Oranguru and Shiny Cherubi into the game. Read on to see how you can encounter these Pokémon during the event.

Here are all the details we can currently confirm for the Sustainability Week 2022 Event in Pokémon GO:

Today, Wednesday, April 20th, 2022, at 10:00 AM to Monday, April 25, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time. Shiny release: Shiny Cherubi will be available. I wonder if this will impact Cherrim Spotlight Hour next week? I tend to think not.

New release: A new Alolan species! Oranguru will be available in the wild. As I wrote when this was first announced, this is a big plus. I personally would've thought this one would be in Raids, but thankfully Niantic introduced it into the wild for this one. It isn't listed as a rare spawn, either, but… you know. If you play Pokémon GO on a regular basis, you know. Big "we'll see" there!

Wild spawns: Oddish, Grimer, Turtwig, Grotle, Cherubi, Trubbish, Ferroseed, Oranguru. Venusaur and Phantump will be rare spawns.

Niantic's promise: This event will help trees get planted in the real world. When a Trainer who walks 5KM during Stufful Community Day on April 23rd, mobile developer Niantic Labs will plant a tree, up to 100,000 trees. Looks like they're really putting their money where their mouth is with this "get back out there" action.

Timed Research: More along the lines of getting back out into the world, this questline will be available only on Saturday, April 23rd from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM local time. Each page will task Trainers with walking 1 KM in order to earn an encounter with the newly Shiny-capable Cherubi.

Collection Challenge: Completing this Collection Challenge will earn a Mossy Lure Module and 15 Great Balls. Two of the Pokémon needed to complete the Challenge, Gloom and Weepinbell, only appear when using a Mossy Lure Module. You will be able to get a free Mossy Lure in the shop, so be sure to catch the necessary Pokémon while using it. You're also more likely to see Mossy Lures being used during the event because of all this, so I'd encourage you to scope some out before using your own if you're low.

7KM Event Eggs: Alolan Diglett, Larvitar, Cherubi, Oranguru.

Event bonuses: Double XP for spinning PokéStops. One free Mossy Lure Module will be available in the shop.


