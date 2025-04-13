Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Applin, Might & Mastery, pokemon

Sweet Discoveries Brings Boosted Shinies to Pokémon GO

Applin, which can evolve into either Flapple or Appletun, will arrive in Pokémon GO soon, bringing with it a brand new item: Apples.

The newly announced Sweet Discoveries event brings a new species as well as a new item appearing on the map to Pokémon GO.

Here's what's happening for the Sweet Discoveries event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Applin debuts in Pokémon GO. It can be evolved into Flapple or Appletun. A special item will have to be used in order to pull off this evolution. You can use 200 Applin Candy and 20 Tart Apples to evolve Applin into Flapple or 200 Applin Candy and 20 Sweet Apples to evolve Applin into Appletun.

Applin debuts in Pokémon GO. It can be evolved into Flapple or Appletun. A special item will have to be used in order to pull off this evolution. You can use 200 Applin Candy and 20 Tart Apples to evolve Applin into Flapple or 200 Applin Candy and 20 Sweet Apples to evolve Applin into Appletun. New item: Apples arrive in Pokémon GO. Niantic writes: Beginning during the Sweet Discoveries event, you may discover apples in the wild, if you're very lucky. Tapping on them will award Sweet Apples, Tart Apples, or encounters with Pokémon—including Applin, if you're lucky! Apples will also have an increased chance of appearing at Mossy Lure Modules.

There are no new Shinies available in this event. Wild Spawns: Alolan Rattata, Abra, Bellsprout, Delibird, Gulpin, Bidoof, Munna, Bounsweet, and Skwovet. All can be Shiny. Rare spawns will include Snorlax (can be Shiny), Shuckle (can be Shiny), Komala (can be Shiny), and Applin. Applin may be encountered when tapping on Apples.

Alolan Rattata, Abra, Bellsprout, Delibird, Gulpin, Bidoof, Munna, Bounsweet, and Skwovet. All can be Shiny. Rare spawns will include Snorlax (can be Shiny), Shuckle (can be Shiny), Komala (can be Shiny), and Applin. Applin may be encountered when tapping on Apples. Event bonuses: 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Delibird and Shiny Skwovet. Increased chance to hatch Shiny Delibird, Shiny Cherubi, and Shiny Skwovet. Catching Delibird or Skwovet will award Berries. Increased chance for apples to appear at Mossy Lure Modules. 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for first three Eggs hatched using the Pokémon GO Egg hatching widget. Field Research will feature Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Timed Research will reward One Mossy Lure Module, One Tart Apple, One Sweet Apple, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed Pokémon

Eggs: 7 KM Eggs: Delibird, Cherubi, Munchlax, and Skwovet. All can be Shiny.

Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase a questline for $1.99. It will include: Two Mossy Lure Modules Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Delibird, Skwovet, Applin, and more! Niantic writes: Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Trainers will be able to purchase a questline for $1.99. It will include:

