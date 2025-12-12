Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Mattel163, UNO, UNO! Mobile

UNO! Mobile Launches New Collaboration With Hello Kitty

UNO! Mobile has launched a new collaboration event with Sanrio this week, bringing Hello Kitty and more characters to the game

Mattel163 announced this morning that they have partnered with Sanrio for a new collaboration event, bringing many of the characters from Hello Kitty and beyond to UNO! Mobile. As you can see from the image here and the trailer, several characters will be featured on decks of cards, bringing some new collectibles to the title for you to enjoy over the next few weeks. We have more details from the team below of what you can expect.

Sanrio Collaboration

Sanrio Characters UNO Decks: Play in the Card Collection Event to unlock the "Winter with Buddies" UNO deck featuring Hello Kitty and Friends in a festive winter world brimming with holiday cheer. Once completed, players can continue their collection with the "Everyday with Friends" cards, celebrating cozy moments of friendship with Sanrio characters.

UNO! Mobile x

