Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Sweet Transit

Sweet Transit Releases "Rail Meets Road" Update

Sweet Transit has a new update available for players who wish to experience the next step in railway history with Rail Meets Road.

Article Summary Team17 and Ernestas Norvaišas launch Sweet Transit's Rail Meets Road update.

New trading system and road construction options enhance gameplay dynamics.

Improved AI workers revolutionize commuting and settlement connectivity.

Update features system-led city building and full modding support via Steam.

Team17 and Ernestas Norvaišas have released a new update for Sweet Transit, as players can now get in on the Rail Meets Road update. This new content provides an overhaul of how goods are transported and how settlements are run, playing more into the realistic logistics that were taking place during that era. You'll also see new options to give you tighter control over how you run the world in general, almost as if you're becoming a railroad baron. We have the finer details and a trailer below as the update is now live.

"Several new features have arrived in Rail Meets Road, shaking up the game's foundation; a new trading feature can be used to sell goods on the open market to make a quick buck instead of using them for production; roads and rails have also changed, roads can now be built anywhere and while less efficient than rails, players can connect their entire map with them, should they want to; workers and travelers also have increased intelligence, meaning multiple settlements can share workers and workforces, bringing commuting to Sweet Transit for the very first time."

Systems-led city builder: Starting with a single warehouse, build a thriving, interconnected world of villages and cities as you expand your rail network and evolve your society.

Starting with a single warehouse, build a thriving, interconnected world of villages and cities as you expand your rail network and evolve your society. Customizable rail network: Construct platforms and stations linked by intricate railway routes to help connect settlements and ensure a painless transit for both workers and civilians.

Construct platforms and stations linked by intricate railway routes to help connect settlements and ensure a painless transit for both workers and civilians. Evolve your industry: From steam to diesel, play through distinct eras of the railway and plan the most economical expansions using the technology at your disposal.

From steam to diesel, play through distinct eras of the railway and plan the most economical expansions using the technology at your disposal. Be a person of the people: Keep a close eye on your citizens and ensure their needs are met as you expand your routes and scale up your settlements.

Keep a close eye on your citizens and ensure their needs are met as you expand your routes and scale up your settlements. Full modding support: Create custom content via Steam Workshop, including structures, locomotives, in-game rules, progression markers, and graphics.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!