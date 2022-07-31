Sword & Fairy: Together Forever To Get Physical Release On PlayStation

Serenity Forge is working with Softstar Bejing and Eastasiasoft to bring physical editions of Sword & Fairy: Together Forever to PS4 and PS5. The iconic Chinese RPG series will be getting another entry added to the west as they will be releasing the game in North America sometime in Q1 2023 for PlayStation consoles, and with it will come two different options for high-quality special editions. Those options, which we have more details on below, are the Premium Physical Edition and a Premium Collector's Edition, which will both feature their own sets of unique collectibles. You can pre-order both of these right now through the Serenity Forge online store. For those in Europe, no worries, they will also be releasing it there later on down the road.

Sword & Fairy: Together Forever, the PlayStation version of PC-only Sword and Fairy 7, the absolute smash hit from 2021, is a fantastical action RPG set in a world where humans, deities and demons are on the brink of a cataclysmic war. If anyone can keep the world from destroying itself – it is deity Xiu Wu and human Yue Qingshu, along with their allies. Though the Sword and Fairy series originally debuted in 1995, Together Forever is a standalone game that new players can jump directly into. Sword & Fairy: Together Forever Premium Physical Edition ($50) Reversible cover sheet in a gorgeous original authentic Chinese design

Set of four high-quality chipboard standees of the main characters

Download code for four modern-design costumes for the main characters

Soundtrack download code

PS4 Exclusive: Download codes for two unique PS4 themes Premium Collector's Edition ($100) Wholly unique CCG deck set of in-game CCG "Journey to Heaven and Earth"

Two-player playmat for CCG (can also be used as large desk mat)

Adorable iconic fairy plush

Steelbook game case

Four-disc original soundtrack CD set

Four high-quality, stunning art print postcards