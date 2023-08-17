Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sword Of Convallaria, XD Games

Sword Of Convallaria Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer released today for Sword Of Convallaria, as XD Games highlights more of the gameplay for the RPG.

XD Games revealed a brand new trailer for Sword Of Convallaria this morning, showing off more of the gameplay to come. The game has already been teased for a 2023 release on PC and mobile devices for the past few months, but today is the first time we get a genuine look at what to expect from the tactical RPG. While the game doesn't have a release date, they are taking pre-registrations as we speak for all platforms. Enjoy the latest trailer down below.

"Journey through to Iria, a mineral-rich country whose magical resources have drawn unwanted attention from dangerous external factions. As tensions rise and riots break out, it's up to you as a mercenary leader to navigate complex situations whilst finding ways to save the fate of Iria. Experience authentic grid-based tactical battles. Deploy unique allies against diverse enemy types and use every battlefield detail, whether it's a cliff, boulder, obstacle, or even a bangalore to secure victory. Your decisions shape how your town evolves and influence the unfolding story. Be sure to Build relationships and skills to your advantage, and watch as the storyline changes depending on your choices and achievements."

"NeoPixel retains the popular pixel-style graphics whilst adding modern 3D renderings (real-time shading, full-screen bloom, dynamic depth of field, HDR, etc.), contributing to premium HD picture quality and lighting effects. Recruit and train a roster of unique companions at the tavern, teach them amazing skills, build their equipment at the forge, improve their stats in the training field, and lead your self-built mercenary group into legendary quests with different factions. Music producer Hitoshi Sakimoto – best known for scoring FF Tactics, FFXII, and Tactics Ogre – lends his passion to Sword of Convallaria with his finest musical pieces to date. Enjoy performances from over 40 anime and game voice-acting stars like Inoue Kazuhiko, Yuki Aoi, and Eguchi Takuya, who bring each character to life."

