Syberia Remastered Confirms Physical Release Date

Syberia Remastered finally has a release date for November, as the physical edition and VR version will also be out that month

Classic adventure returns with fully redesigned characters and enhanced 3D environments.

Intricate mechanical puzzles have been reimagined for a smoother, more intuitive gameplay experience.

Follow Kate Walker's emotional journey across snowy landscapes in a modernized, stunning clockpunk world.

Developer Virtuallyz Gaming and Microids Studio Paris, along with publisher Microids, confirmed the physical release date for Syberia Remastered. First off, the game is coming out on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles on November 6, 2025. Along with it, a limited edition physical release will be out the same day, but for some odd reason, it will only be available in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, those looking to play the VR version on Meta Quest will have their chance on November 13. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we wait for a date confirmation.

Syberia Remastered

Kate Walker, a brilliant lawyer from New York, is sent to a remote village in the French Alps to finalize the sale of an old automaton factory. But what begins as a routine assignment soon turns into an extraordinary journey across Eastern Europe and its snow-covered landscapes. Accompanied by Oscar, a loyal and one-of-a-kind automaton, Kate sets out to explore mysterious and forgotten places, filled with eccentric characters, as she follows the trail of Hans Voralberg, a genius inventor pursuing a seemingly impossible dream: finding the last living mammoths on the mythical island of Syberia.

A Faithful and Stunning Overhaul: Meet Syberia's iconic characters fully redesigned and explore the game's most emblematic locations brought to life in beautifully enhanced 3D. Every environment has been carefully rebuilt with an art direction that stays true to Benoît Sokal's unique style, offering an even deeper immersion into his singular visual universe.

Reimagined Mechanical Puzzles: Enjoy a fresh take on the game's intricate puzzles, redesigned to provide a smoother and more intuitive experience while preserving their essential role in uncovering the secrets behind Voralberg's genius.

A Modernized Gameplay Experience: Rediscover Kate Walker's journey with an updated user interface, improved 3D navigation, and more fluid controls tailored to today's standards, all without compromising the game's contemplative and narrative soul.

A Rich and Immersive World: From the alpine town of Valadilène to the frozen edges of Eastern Russia, Syberia transports you into a world of mystery, automatons, and poetic machinery. Dive into a clockpunk adventure where realism blends seamlessly with dreamlike wonder.

A Moving and Unforgettable Story: Experience a deeply human narrative, as Kate Walker's legal assignment turns into a profound journey of self-discovery. Filled with unexpected encounters, emotional choices, and moments of awe, Syberia's tale blurs the line between strangeness and the sublime.

