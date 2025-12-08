Posted in: Atari, Games, Nightdive Studios, Video Games | Tagged: nintendo switch, system shock

System Shock Remake Launches On Nintendo Switch Next Week

Nintendo Switch players will soon ba able to play the remake of System Shock, as it will be released for both consoles next week

Article Summary System Shock Remake launches on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 platforms next week

Classic 1990s sci-fi FPS updated with HD visuals, modern controls, and enhanced interface

Face SHODAN, mutated creatures, traps, and puzzles in the atmospheric Citadel Station

Switch port features gyro aiming, Joy-Con mouse support, and up to 1440p at 60fps on Switch 2

Nightdive Studios and Atari have confirmed that Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 owners will soon be able to play the remake of System Shock. Owners of the handheld consoles will soon be able to experience the highly praised remake of the classic '90s FPS, as you face off against a malevolent AI on a space station where everything is trying to kill you. You can check out more about the Switch version int he latest developer diary here, as the title will launch for the platform on December 18, 2025.

System Shock for Nintendo Switch

The System Shock remake combines the gameplay of the original title with HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface, and new sounds and music. A legion of hostile and mutated creatures — created and controlled by the delightfully villainous SHODAN — await players as they make their way through Citadel Station. Players will also encounter traps, puzzles, and secrets as they pursue their escape. A combination of stealth, cunning, and futuristic weaponry will be required to survive. During development, Nightdive Studios worked closely with many of the original System Shock team members, including Terri Brosius, the original voice of one of gaming's most iconic villains: SHODAN.

In the Nintendo Switch ports of System Shock, players can expect a range of features, including Joy-Con 2 mouse support, gyro aiming, various community-requested enhancements, and up to 1440p at 60fps when docked and 1080p at 60fps when handheld on the Switch 2.

Unravel the chilling story of SHODAN's rise and explore the mysteries of Citadel Station, piecing together the truth in this atmospheric sci-fi world

Face perilous traps, puzzles, and a legion of hostile and mutated creatures — created and controlled by the villainous SHODAN herself

Choose between a male or female-presenting Hacker protagonist

Improved gyro aiming and Joy-Con 2 mouse support add gameplay versatility for both controller and mouse and keyboard players

