Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: nintendo switch, Taiko No Tatsujin, Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Receives Spring & Summer Updates

Bandai Namco will finally be giving Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm a proper update, totally free, with a bunch of content from different IPs.

Bandai Namco has released new content this past week for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival, as the Spring and Summer updates are now live for you to play. The game has been out since late September 2022 and has kinda just been humming along, releasing DLC packs that you can add to the game featuring music from other franchises. But there really hasn't been a proper "update" to the game beyond some bug fixing until now. In this brand new, totally free pack of content, you'll get four new outfit items for DON-Chan, including Godzilla, Evangelion Unit-01, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider. They have also added a new background that is available in the single-player mode, with characters from the Shin Japan Heroes Universe making their appearance known. The pack is also coming with a new title from Yoko Takahashi as you'll be getting "Crime and Punishment – Those who are unwilling to pray." No official date was put on it, just that it was coming "soon," but you can see the latest trailer for it all below.

"Get ready to drum to the beat of your heart with Don-chan! Join an amazing musical adventure, solo or with friends! Join Don-chan and your guide, Kumokun on a journey to becoming a Taiko master. With new songs and modes, your rhythmic adventure awaits! Enjoy a whole host of exciting features after a four-year hiatus of this all-time favorite series! Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival supports the popular "Sharing Joy-Con" and "Shaking" performance features from the previous title, Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum'n Fun. A new character, Kumo-kyun, has been added, and the game has evolved to include online battles, a party mode, and a music subscription service!"

New Modes – Have fun with up to 4 players in Donkatsu Toy Wars and Donchan Band.

Have fun with up to 4 players in Donkatsu Toy Wars and Donchan Band. New and Classic Songs – With up to 76 songs in the game and hundreds more online, there is a song for everyone to enjoy.

With up to 76 songs in the game and hundreds more online, there is a song for everyone to enjoy. Welcome to Omiko City – Join Don-chan and your guide, Kumokun on a journey to becoming a Taiko master.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!