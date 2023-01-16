Tails: The Backbone Preludes Set For Q1 2023 Release Raw Fury and developer Eggnut will be releasing Tails: The Backbone Preludes sometime in Q1 2023 for PC via Steam.

Raw Fury and developer Eggnut confirmed last week that they will be releasing Tails: The Backbone Preludes sometime soon. The team revealed recently that the game would be "launching soon" but had yet to put a firm release date on the game. We tried this one out back at PAX West 2022 and had a blast exploring some of the storylines of the game and seeing where some of the characters started. So it's cool to know we'll soon be able to explore the game as a whole shortly. Until we get a confirmed date, enjoy the trailer and info below.

"Tails: The Backbone Preludes is a post-noir narrative adventure with branching choices. It is an intertwined series of vignettes about change, circumstance, and consequence. Guide four different characters through formative moments in their lives, all set to the backdrop of a gorgeously pixelized dystopian vision of Vancouver inhabited by anthropomorphic animals. As a narrative and thematic prequel to Backbone, Tails: The Backbone Preludes introduces a plethora of new gameplay elements, interactions, and puzzles, as well as choices that affect each story from start to finish. Play as Howard, Renee, Clarissa, and newcomer Eli, as you uncover the events leading up to the original game in this short-form and highly replayable anthology. Return to the world of dystopian Vancouver to learn more about your favorite characters, or start at the beginning – you can play Backbone and Tails in any order."

"Following the paths of four unique protagonists, the narrative-driven world of Tails: The Backbone Preludes has been designed from the ground up with replayability in mind, rewarding players for their choices through a heavily branching style of storytelling. Deep branching dialogue – player expression is placed at the forefront with tons of variations and unlockable dialogue depending on choices that you make, traits you choose, as well as randomized events. Tracking choice – between each vignette, the player is not only presented with a summary of their key decisions in both their current and previous playthroughs, but also catch a glimpse of other potential outcomes to hunt for in subsequent runs. Unlockable photo mode – take pictures as young photography major Howard Lotor and share your own captures of the game's beautifully crafted pixel art world. Interactive everything – from mundane tasks like cleaning up and feeding your pet lizard, to repairing or vandalizing a City landmark, Tails: The Backbone Preludes offers a wide range of interaction to immerse you in its world."