Tainted Grail: The Fall Of Avalon Will Be Coming In Late 2022

Developer and publisher Awaken Realms Digital revealed Tainted Grail: The Fall Of Avalon will release late next year. The team revealed that they are essentially playing the long game with this one as their current plans for it are to come out sometime in Q4 2022, and it won't even be the full game as it will be going straight into Early Access. Which likely means we won't see the final version of this for another year and a half at the earliest. While we wait for more updates on this game, you can check out the latest trailer for it below as the visuals make it look like the game may be well worth the wait.

The world of Tainted Grail is a gritty, dark reimagination of Arthurian legends — an epic dark fantasy setting in which humans arrived at the cursed island of Avalon in search of paradise, only to find a hellish land tainted by the Wyrdness — a mysterious force warping the reality in a chaotic manner. Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is an open-world RPG full of complex quests in which your decisions matter and your choices are respected. A vast world full of monsters, fallen heroes, and exciting places to discover. It will offer a dark storyline that will require players to balance the shades of gray and no good answers — paired with great freedom granted to the player and plenty of possible choices. King Arthur is dead and all the myths and legends are falling – humans living at Avalon are desperately trying to find new ways of life and things to believe in. The plague of Red Death and the spreading of the Wyrdness are not helping. The time is running out and multiple factions have their own plan for the future of the island…

